VIRAL crispy chicken chain opens 1st store in Queensland

Fans of American-style crispy chicken who live in Brisbane are in luck!
Pappa Flock has officially opened up their first store in the Sunshine State at Westfield Chermside after months of demand from Queensland fans on social media.
“Our TikTok and Instagram have been flooded with comments and DMs begging us to come to Queensland,” said Rachel Korbel, Chief Marketing Officer at Pappa Flock, ahead of the store opening on August 16.
We’re a proudly Aussie business that started with humble beginnings in Sydney, and we’re so stoked to bring our take on American-style flavour to Brisbane’s thriving food scene. This is our tenth store, and the energy is bigger than ever.”
The viral sensation is best known for its iconic Flock Box, which features fresh (not frozen), crunchy chicken tenders courtesy of Lilydale Free Range Chicken.
They also sell expertly handcrafted sandwiches, wraps, and refreshing house-made lemonade and are proudly Halal-certified.
Head Chef Eddie Cofie says the secret to Pappa Flock’s viral success is simple.
“We’re dedicated to on-site preparation, from hand-breading every single free-range chicken tender with our unique spice blend to squeezing over 2,500 lemons daily for our famous lemonade,” he explains.
“This commitment to fresh, hands-on quality is what makes the Pappa Flock difference.”
Ever since their first store opened in Parramatta in mid-2023, the hype has only continued to grow, with queues of hundreds of chicken enthusiasts lining the streets for each opening.
And the first day of trade for Pappa Flock’s first Queensland store was no exception, with more than 450 fans flocking to the streets outside, eager to get their hands on the TikTok-famous crispy, crunchy chicken tenders.
Where is Pappa Flock located?
NSW
- Parramatta
- Westfield Miranda
- Frenchs Forest
- Casula
- Westfield Eastgardens
- Macquarie Centre
- Rouse Hill
- Westfield Bondi Junction
- Marrickville
QLD
- Chermside
- Mt Gravatt (opening September 2025)