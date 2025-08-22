VIRAL crispy chicken chain opens 1st store in Queensland

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Fans of American-style crispy chicken who live in Brisbane are in luck!

Advertisement

Pappa Flock has officially opened up their first store in the Sunshine State at Westfield Chermside after months of demand from Queensland fans on social media.

“Our TikTok and Instagram have been flooded with comments and DMs begging us to come to Queensland,” said Rachel Korbel, Chief Marketing Officer at Pappa Flock, ahead of the store opening on August 16.

We’re a proudly Aussie business that started with humble beginnings in Sydney, and we’re so stoked to bring our take on American-style flavour to Brisbane’s thriving food scene. This is our tenth store, and the energy is bigger than ever.”

Hundreds of fans queued outside the latest store opening in Queensland to be the first in their state to get their hands on Pappa Flock chicken. (Credit: Pappa Flock)

Advertisement

The viral sensation is best known for its iconic Flock Box, which features fresh (not frozen), crunchy chicken tenders courtesy of Lilydale Free Range Chicken.

They also sell expertly handcrafted sandwiches, wraps, and refreshing house-made lemonade and are proudly Halal-certified.

Head Chef Eddie Cofie says the secret to Pappa Flock’s viral success is simple.

“We’re dedicated to on-site preparation, from hand-breading every single free-range chicken tender with our unique spice blend to squeezing over 2,500 lemons daily for our famous lemonade,” he explains.

Advertisement

“This commitment to fresh, hands-on quality is what makes the Pappa Flock difference.”

Eddie says Pappa Flock is American-style chicken, but with an Aussie twist. (Credit: Pappa Flock)

Ever since their first store opened in Parramatta in mid-2023, the hype has only continued to grow, with queues of hundreds of chicken enthusiasts lining the streets for each opening.

And the first day of trade for Pappa Flock’s first Queensland store was no exception, with more than 450 fans flocking to the streets outside, eager to get their hands on the TikTok-famous crispy, crunchy chicken tenders.

Advertisement

Which menu item will you be trying first? (Credit: Pappa Flock)

Where is Pappa Flock located?

NSW

Parramatta

Westfield Miranda

Frenchs Forest

Casula

Westfield Eastgardens

Macquarie Centre

Rouse Hill

Westfield Bondi Junction

Marrickville

QLD

Chermside

Mt Gravatt (opening September 2025)

Advertisement

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use