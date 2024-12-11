  •  
Best&Less Christmas trading hours for 2024

Find out if your local store is closed during the festive season.
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
The week between Christmas and New Year’s is often the busiest time of year for shopping centres.

From last-minute food shops on Christmas Eve to Boxing Day sales and New Year’s party shopping, it’s safe to say a visit to the shop during this period must be planned.

To help you prepare for the busy shopping season, we’ve listed below the Best&Less holiday trading hours for 2024.

Best&Less
New South Wales

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (except Gosford and Lismore)
Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (except Lismore)
Additional PH (28 December 2024): All stores open (except Lismore)
New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): Most stores open (except Broken Hill, Central Bathurst, Cessnock, Dubbo, Fairfield, Gosford, Grafton, Gunnedah, Hurstville, Inverell, Leeton, Lismore, Minto, Miranda, Mt Druitt, Mudgee, Muswellbrook, Orange, Parramatta, Penrith Plaza, Raymond Terrace, Taree, Toronto, Tuggerah, Warringah Mall, Wetherill Park Wollongong and Young)

Queensland

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (except Kingaroy and Mt Isa)
Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (except Gympie, Kingaroy and Mt Isa)
Additional PH (28 December 2024): All stores open (except Gympie, Kingaroy and Mt Isa)
New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open (except Gympie, Kingaroy and Mt Isa)
2 January 2025: All stores open (except Gympie)
Additional PH (3 January 2025): All stores open (except Gympie, Kingaroy and Mt Isa)

Victoria

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (28 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): Most stores open (except Ballarat, Brimbank, Colac, Cranbourne, Echuca, Frankston, Forest Hills, Mildura, Northlands, Parkmore, Shepparton, Swan Hill and Wonthaggi)
2 January 2022: All stores open
Additional PH (3 January 2025): All stores open

Best&Less
South Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (28 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open (except Marion and Sefton Plaza)

Western Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (except Floreat Forum)
Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (except Albany)
Additional PH (28 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2024): All stores open (except Albany, Floreat Forum and Pinjarra)

Australian Capital Territory

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (28 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open

Best&Less
Northern Territory

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (28 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores closed

Tasmania

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open
Additional PH (28 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open

Note: All trading hours are subject to change. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Best&Less store by visiting this link.

