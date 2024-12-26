We’re all excited for New Year’s Eve so we can say goodbye to the rollercoaster year that was 2024 and enter 2025 with a fresh feeling.

As expected, people like to dance the night away on New Year’s Eve and enter the new year feeling happy and surrounded by friends and family.

The real question is, whatever your New Year’s plans may be, will the weather cooperate?

While weather predictions aren’t always accurate, we’ve done some research to figure out exactly what the weather is supposed to be doing in each of Australia’s capital cities on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s the predicted weather for this New Year’s Eve. (Credit: Getty)

Sydney New Year’s Weather

You can expect the temperature to reach 27 degrees on New Year’s Eve with some clouds and occasional showers in the afternoon.

The night will get to a low of 20 degrees with a 75% chance of rain in some parts of the city, and up to 32 km/ph winds.

New Year’s Day will reach a top of 28 degrees, with wind gusts of up to 41 km/h and occasional showers in the morning. The temperature will then drop to a low of 21 degrees overnight.

Check the latest weather predictions for New Year’s Eve in Sydney.

Brisbane New Year’s Weather

What is summer in Brisbane without a few storms? AccuWeather is currently predicting one on New Year’s Eve that may put a dampener on your plans.

Expect a cloudy day with a heavy thunderstorm in the morning, followed by several others throughout the day. Almost 19mm of rain is expected, with the temperature dropping to a humid 22 degrees overnight.

As for New Year’s Day, expect similar weather conditions with a low of 21 degrees, a high of 28, and thunderstorms throughout the day with almost 30mm of rain expected.

Check the latest weather predictions for New Year’s Eve in Brisbane.

Melbourne New Year’s Weather

AccuWeather is predicting a surprisingly balmy New Year’s Eve in Melbourne, with temperatures hitting 25 on New Year’s Eve and 27 degrees on New Year’s Day.

With sunshine, a light breeze, and not-too-hot, not-too-cold temperatures, Melbourne currently has picture-perfect weather conditions predicted for all your New Year’s celebrations.

Check the latest weather predictions for New Year’s Eve in Melbourne.

Adelaide New Year’s Weather

Expect a lovely start to 2024 in Adelaide, where the temperatures will go from 30 degrees on New Year’s Eve to 27 degrees on January 1. The perfect temperature!

As for the sun, AccuWeather says it will be shining brightly across both days!

Check the latest weather predictions for New Year’s Eve in Adelaide.

How will you spend your New Year’s? (Credit: Getty)

Canberra New Year’s Weather

Canberra is predicted to have very sunny, warm weather on New Year’s Eve with a top of 31 degrees, with wind gusts of up to 35 km/h.

As for the following day, the temperature will top out at a very warm 32 degrees, also with lots of sun.

Check the latest weather predictions for New Year’s Eve in Canberra.

Hobart New Year’s Weather

It’s going to be a chilly start to 2025 in Hobart, where AccuWeather is predicting a top temperature of just 22 degrees and lows of 10 degrees on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with periods of sunshine.

Check the latest weather predictions for New Year’s Eve in Hobart.

Perth New Year’s Weather

It’s going to be sunny and temperate in Perth for New Year’s Eve, with some cloud cover on the day itself.

AccuWeather predicts the weather will be very similar across both days with highs of 33 and 33 degrees respectively. While New Year’s Eve will be rain free, New Year’s Day will see some thunderstorms emerge in the early afternoon and evening.

Check the latest weather predictions for New Year’s Eve in Perth.

Darwin New Year’s Weather

It is going to be a HOT start for Darwin in 2024. Maxing out at 31 degrees on New Year’s Eve and 36 degrees on New Year’s Day… a pool day might be a good idea!

The night will get to a low of 20 degrees which is still very warm so make sure to dress comfortably.

Check the latest weather predictions for New Year’s Eve in Darwin.