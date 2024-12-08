EXCLUSIVE: Inside Red Wiggle Caterina Mete’s first Christmas as a mum!

Red Wiggle Caterina Mete is no stranger to a big smile – and we’re sure it won’t be wiped off her face anytime soon, now that the holidays are right around the corner.

And this Christmas is extra special for Caterina, as it is her first one as a mum.

She welcomed her gorgeous twin daughters, Dolly and Gigi, in June after conceiving through IVF and an anonymous donor.

“I’ve already purchased some matching Christmas pyjamas … we’ll be doing that every year!” an excited Caterina tells New Idea.

Caterina is looking forward to her first Christmas with her girls. (Photo: Supplied).

The 44-year-old grew up in Melbourne and hails from a big Italian family. She says they celebrate on Christmas Eve with a Kris Kringle gift exchange.

“You buy one present for one person, which is lovely. It’s quite meaningful when you just have to focus on the one thing,” she says.

“And there’s lots of food! We love listening to Christmas music as well.”

As for presents for Dolly and Gigi, Caterina confesses she’s not yet sure if she’ll be putting matching or individual presents under the tree as they grow older.

“I think it’ll depend on their personalities,” she says.

“Perhaps one might like dancing and the other soccer. Or one might like to wear pink and one red. I guess it’ll just depend on what they individually want.”

We could be looking at the Red Wiggles of the future! (Photo: Supplied).

At the moment, the girls are very similar, but it changes constantly.

“One day, one of them is super chill, and then the next day she’s not,” the devoted mum says with a laugh.

“So, they definitely haven’t developed their personalities strongly yet.”

For Caterina, the best thing about having twins is she gets double “of everything”.

Caterina conceived with IVF. (Photo: Instagram).

“Double the love, double the kisses, the hugs, the everything, which is beautiful,” she says.

Another tradition Caterina is thrilled to introduce Dolly and Gigi to is the magic of Woolworths Carols in the Domain. The Wiggles will be gracing the stage once again this year.

“It’s a wonderful event,” Caterina tells us.

“I’ve been going now for 21 years. There’s so much love in the air for everybody.”

The Wiggles light up The Domain stage every year. (Photo: Instagram).

“I’m looking forward to bringing the girls with me and being part of that beautiful, lovely atmosphere that Carols brings.”

Caterina has already been teaching the twins ‘Jingle Bells‘ in preparation.

“We’ve been practicing the actions that go with it,” she says, laughing.

