EXCLUSIVE: How Wiggle John Pearce is preparing for fatherhood

In an exclusive interview with New Idea on the red carpet of the Australian TikTok Awards for 2024, Purple Wiggle John Pearce has opened up about what he is looking forward to most about being a dad.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited. It’s the only thing on my mind,” an ecstatic John tells us.

I’m counting down the days,” he adds.

“I can’t wait to be a role model for my child.”

When quizzed over whether he would be playing music from The Wiggles for his baby, he joked that while he “wouldn’t force him to listen” it would be a “plus” if he did.”

Advertisement

“One of his first songs will have to be ‘Hot Potato’,” he laughs.

The children’s entertainer confirmed that he and his wife Jessie were expecting their first child together in June.

After rising to fame as a member of chart-topping music group Justice Crew, John joined The Wiggles as part of their expanded line-up in 2021.

Advertisement

With an impressive dance skill set, the father-to-be quickly became known for his moniker ‘Big Strong John’ as part of the iconic Aussie group, and regularly shows off his incredible dance skills (including frequent backflips) on social media (where he has gone viral on numerous occasions.)

John and Jessie have been married since 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

And now, the 33-year-old is set to embark on the most exciting new chapter of his life yet – fatherhood!

Taking to his Instagram to share the happy news on June 20th, John and his wife (whom he married in 2019) said they couldn’t wait to meet the newest addition to their family.

Advertisement

“It has been a long journey but our beautiful angel has finally been sent to us. We are so full of joy,” the husband and wife duo shared in their touching announcement post.

In the accompanying video, the couple shared several moments from the last few months, from when they found out they were expecting, to their first ultrasound, to their gender reveal where they learned they would be having a baby boy!

The couple are expecting a baby boy! (Credit: Instagram)

On the announcement post, the official Wiggles account shared their congratulations, writing that they were “all so happy to see The Wiggles’ family expanding.”

Advertisement

“John and Jessie are a wonderful couple, and we can’t wait to welcome their baby into our Wiggles world. It will be a full house by Christmas….we may need to look at getting an even bigger Red Car!”

The happy news came just months after Red Wiggle Caterina Mete confirmed she was expecting identical twin girls with the help of IVF earlier this year.

Baby Pearce is due in December 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Taking to Instagram once more on June 21st, John and Jessie thanked their friends, family, and fans for the love that had been sent their way since they shared their baby news.

Advertisement

“We just want to say thank you for all the positive and kind words, we can’t thank you all enough ☺️ we are so excited to share this journey with you all and we can’t wait to finally be parents.”