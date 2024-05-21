With Farmer Wants A Wife coming to an end for another season, the reunion is right around the corner.
With the exception of Bert, all farmers – Dean, Tom, Joe, Todd, and Dustin – found love on the show.
The reunion will be a chance for the country boys to reveal whether their relationships have lasted in the outside world.
Scroll on for everything we know about the 2024 reunion.
When is the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion?
The reunion will air on Sunday 26 May, on 7 and 7 Plus.
Any spoilers?
While we won’t know exactly what goes down during the reunion until it airs, we do have some intel on each couple and whether or not they are still together.
Read the below to find out:
