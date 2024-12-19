Farmer Wants A Wife has an extremely successful track record of finding Aussie farmers love and the 2023 season definitely upheld that.

Nearly two years on from their first meeting on national television, Farmer David has confirmed that he and special education aide Emily have tied the knot.

While no snaps of their special day have been shared by the newlyweds *yet* the pair have shared several photos from the morning after at Spicers Peak Lodge in Maryvale, Queensland (where we assume their wedding was held), and Byron Bay, where they honeymooned.

The couple confirmed their engagement in October 2023 after Emily teased her ring via an Instagram reel of the couple with the caption, “My person for life x Love you 💍❤️

As he was making his final decision on FWAW, David told Emily, “You are the most genuine person I know… I’ve completely fallen in love with you and can’t wait to see where this future goes.”

And that future has certainly brought with it an abundance of love!

Announcing their engagement officially via his Instagram on October 2nd, 2023, Farmer David shared a photo of the couple looking happily in love leaning on each other’s shoulders with the caption, “Incredibly proud to announce, this Farmer has found his Wife.”

Not only did their parents congratulate them, commenting: “Congratulations, we hope you continue to have a fun and exciting life together, Love Mum & Dad.”

But a fellow Farmer Wants A Wife star also celebrated the pair, with Matt who is still together with partner Olivia, remarking: “Big congratulations from us! Lots of love, Matt and Liv ❤️”

“Couldn’t be happier!” (Credit: Seven)

Since filming wrapped, Emily moved to David’s farm and began full-time at a local primary school (but not the one featured in an early FWAW episode). Despite moving from Brisbane, she told 7Life at the time that the adjustment to farm life wasn’t hard.

“I was really fortunate that things kind of moved quickly, so nothing’s been really that hard… Everything has just gone really well,” Emily said.

WATCH NOW: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Lorelei faints after David rejects her. Article continues after video.

David also said that things are going well and told our sister site TV Week about his experience of Emily moving in.

“The home is feeling much more homely,” he said at the time.

“There’s that period at night where it used to be just dead silence, and now we’re cooking and playing music.”

“It’s everything I wished for when I went into the experience, and it’s incredible.”

“1, 2, 3 smile 😃” (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Now that Farmer David and Emily are married, the question on fans’ minds is… will there be a baby soon?

In the meantime, Dave and Em can practice parenting with their many, many dogs.

