EXCLUSIVE: FWAW’s Clare and Brad welcome second child

Farmer Wants A Wife stars Brad Jones and Clare Hockings have welcomed their second child together, New Idea can exclusively reveal.

The couple fell in love on the show’s 2023 season and had their first child, a son called Roy, in December 2023.

They then got engaged in September 2025 and have now welcomed their second son, Lachie Leigh Jones, into the world.

Their baby boy was born at 4.1kg on Wednesday, October 15, after a difficult labour for Clare, which resulted in an emergency caesarean.

Their son’s name holds a very poignant meaning, as his middle name, Leigh, is the same as Brad’s sister-in-law, who sadly died in the weeks before Lachie’s birth.

Farmer Wants A Wife stars Brad Jones and Clare Hockings have welcomed their second child. (Credit: Supplied)

“It’s been a hectic few weeks, to be honest. My brother’s wife passed away too in the past few weeks,” Brad told us.

“We were on a lack of sleep before we went to the hospital, and then we basically went from the hospital straight to the funeral on Saturday. So that was – it’s been a big few weeks.”

“As sad as it’s been, it’s been a good thing for the family,” he continued.

“Lachie coming into the world, and he has the same middle name as my sister-in-law, so that was a nice thing. One way he’ll remember her is they’ll have the same middle name.”

Brad said he is extremely close with his brother, and the family have all rallied around one another in the difficult time.

Clare also reflected on her difficult labour, which resulted in her having to go in for an emergency caesarean.

Their son, Lachie Leigh, was born on Wednesday, October 15. (Credit: Supplied)

“I did the whole labour, got right to the end and then had to have an emergency caesarean, so that wasn’t the plan. But he’s here,” she explained.

Despite the challenging labour, Lachie arrived healthy and happy, with Brad gushing that he looks exactly like his older brother Roy.

“I reckon he looks a lot like Roy when he was born,” he shared.

“Clare was in the emergency caesarean, so she woke up and she was like ‘oh, how is he?’ and I was like ‘he looks exactly like Roy when he was born, I reckon’. They’ll be so close in age growing up, it will be nice.”

The family are now settling back at home, and Roy is getting used to having a baby brother, though Clare gushed he is already “obsessed” with him.

“It’s nice being home! Roy’s pretty obsessed with him; it’s hard to keep Roy from squashing him or hurting him accidentally,” Clare admitted.

Clare had an emergency caesarean after a difficult labour, but Lachie arrived safely. (Credit: Supplied)

“It is hard the first few days, but once we get into a groove, we’ll be alright.”

The proud mother also revealed one particularly touching moment between the brothers upon their return home from the hospital.

“Roy calls him Bubba, he wants Bubba to do everything with him, and he had to show him all his trucks when he came home from the hospital, so that was very cute,” she said.

But becoming a family of four hasn’t been without its challenges, with Brad and Clare admitting it has been difficult looking after two young babies, given that Roy is only 22 months old himself.

“Roy’s still so young, it’s like having two babies, really,” Clare said.

Clare gushed that their eldest son, Roy, is “obsessed” with his baby brother. (Credit: Supplied)

She said Roy is, at times, finding it “hard” to get used to there being another baby in the house, and they are now focusing on being a unit of four.

They are planning to have a low-key Christmas and celebrate Lachie’s arrival with both Brad and Clare’s respective families on their farm in Cootamundra, NSW.

“We’re going to stay at home,” Brad said of their Christmas plans. “Clare’s family are going to come down from Tamworth, is what we’re thinking.”

“It will be low-key; we’ll just stay at home and see Clare’s family and my family. We won’t be doing too much,” he added.

It’s been a busy year for the couple as they also got engaged just weeks before Lachie’s arrival.

But, will they be wedding planning anytime soon?

Brad and Clare got engaged in September and exclusively confirmed the news with New Idea. (Credit: Supplied)

“I said to Clare the other day, ‘we better start organising a bit of that’, because wedding planning takes a bit of organising,” Brad admitted.

But Clare quipped: “I’ve got a bit on!” as she confirmed they will be focusing on their family before thinking about walking down the aisle.

Brad popped the question during an outdoor proposal on their farm on Clare’s 30th birthday in September, and exclusively shared the news of their engagement with New Idea.

