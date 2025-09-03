New season of Farmer Wants a Wife films at house of Danish royal

The Danish version of Farmer Wants a Wife has found quite the unlikely filming location – Prince Joachim’s home.

Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie’s, sprawling property was used to film scenes for the reality TV show.

Farmer Looking For Love – the Danish version of the Australian dating show – hosted a date at Schackenborg Castle.

Schackenborg Castle announced their unlikely collaboration with the TV2 program on Instagram.

Princess Joachim and Princess Marie’s home has been used for a reality TV show. (Credit: Getty)

The post, translated into English, read: “We’ve been keeping a secret… On Constitution Day, Schackenborg set the scene for a very special visit from @tv2playdk & TV2, when they recorded Farmer Looking For Love.”

“Here – in the middle of the historical setting and adventurous surroundings – TV2 had spotted the perfect place for a romantic date.”

Encouraging fans to tune in, it added: “Will love sprout in the royal setting?”

It remains to be seen whether the regal backdrop will help Farmer Lars find love on the TV2 program.

Joachim and Marie have lived in Washington, DC, since he took up the role of defence industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.

Schackenborg was Prince Joachim’s family home for more than 20 years. (Credit: Getty)

The Danish royals previously lived in Paris but still have use of a second home in Denmark – Schackenborg Castle.

Joachim permanently lived at Schackenborg for more than 20 years and still frequently visits with his family.

Schackenborg was built in the 1660s by war hero Hans Schack. It has been owned by the Danish Royal Family since 1978.

Joachim raised his two eldest sons – Count Nikolai, 26, and Count Felix, 23 – at the private residency. He shares his sons with his first wife, Alexandra Christina Manley.

He also shares two children – Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena, 13 – with his second wife, Marie.

The family lived at Schackenborg until their move to Paris in 2014 for Joachim to attend a military course.

Since then, Schackenborg has been owned and operated by the Schackenborg Foundation. It is a non-profit organisation set up by Joachim and other companies.

The move opened the castle up to the public while still providing a place for the royal family to stay.

Joachim is the younger son of Queen Margrethe II and fifth in line to the Danish throne.

