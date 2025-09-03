The telltale signs that the British royals will attend Taylor Swift’s wedding

Even though it’s been a week since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, fans have started making guesses about the wedding.

The date, venue, dress, and guest list go on and on.

We know some of Taylor’s famous friends will score an invite, but does this include any members of the British royal family?

Find out what we know below.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up for one epic wedding! (Credit: Getty)

Did Travis Kelce really propose to Taylor Swift?

He sure did!

While the couple announced the news via Instagram at the end of August, they had been happily engaged for a couple of weeks.

A source told Page Six that he popped the question after Taylor featured on the New Heights podcast, which Travis co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

While they were busy recording, Travis’ backyard was being transformed into a floral garden for the big moment.

After the news broke, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, also provided more information.

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’” Ed said in a TV interview. “That’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

An insider also told Page Six that Taylor would not have suspected anything because she already had her makeup done to record the podcast.

“He knew that he wanted to marry her. [The date] was just a matter of when the timing was right,” the insider said.

“It was less about the significance of the time and [more about] when he could actually do it in between her tour and his season.”

Fans previously speculated that the proposal took place after the recording, because of the now-confirmed headphone markings on Taylor’s hair.

Taylor Swift and Prince William have been friends since they performed with Jon Bon Jovi in 2013. (Credit: Getty)

Are any royals going to Taylor Swift’s wedding?

A guest list has not been confirmed yet, but some theories have been floating around in reports.

So far, Selena Gomez, Ashley Avignone, Zoë Kravitz, Abigail Anderson, the Haim sisters, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis’s friends Kumar Ferguson, Aric Jones, and Ross Travis have all been named as likely guests.

There’s also been chatter about Prince William and Princess Catherine also going.

Taylor and William first met at the annual Winter Whites Gala in 2013. The pair famously performed on stage with Jon Bon Jovi.

Since then, they have shared a special friendship.

The royals had a selfie with the singer when she performed in London. (Credit: Instagram)

The royal was spotted dancing at the Grammy winner’s record-breaking Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in 2024, with his children George and Charlotte.

The singer also took selfies with the royals and her now-fiancé at the concert.

The official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account also liked her engagement post.

Meghan also liked the singer’s post; however, she does not have the same bond with the singer.

In 2023, there were also reports that Taylor rejected Meghan’s invitation to be a guest on her Archetypes podcast.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in October 2023. (Credit: Getty)

When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

The source told New Idea that plans are already underway, and while a date has not been confirmed, it might be sooner than we think.

“Taylor’s always celebrated the July 4 Independence Day holiday in a big way, so that date could be on the table,” our source said.

“Travis also attended one of Taylor’s Era Tour concerts in July 2023, so that time of year holds a special meaning for them.”

Fans have also gone into overdrive with guesses about her wedding dress.

Because they both wore Ralph Lauren during the proposal, there’s been speculation about the designer being involved in the upcoming nuptials.

“Designers are already clamouring to design what is set to become the dress of the decade,” our source said.

“This is set to be bigger than a royal wedding – and no matter who designs the dress, Taylor will look and feel like a princess on her special day.”

