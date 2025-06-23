It’s all hugs and kisses over here

Producers might like to paint them to be fierce love rivals competing for the one man, but most of this year’s ladies have walked away from their respective farms as best of friends.

In the weeks since Farmer Wants A Wife started airing, women from all the farms have been sharing behind-the-scenes photo albums on their social media accounts.

“Smiling through this journey,” Jadee from Farmer Corey’s group wrote on one Instagram carousel.

Ellen, from Farmer Thomas’ farm, also told New Idea that there are several group chats going on with the girls.

We love to hear that!