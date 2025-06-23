Farmer Wants A Wife is over for another year, so it’s time for a trip down memory lane.
From fake farmers to farmers who were cut from the show, it’s all the makings of good reality TV drama.
Scroll down for all the juiciest moments on – and off – the camera from this past season.
Mothers know best
Sometimes it takes an extra push to get to where you need to be
Two of the Farmers didn’t actually sign themselves up for Farmer Wants A Wife – Jack and Tom’s mothers put them forward! Jack told New Idea it was a shock at first, adding, “But then as I thought more about it, it sort of started to make more sense, and I thought, ‘Why not give it a crack?’
“There wasn’t much going on, as far as my dating … she wants the best for me,” he added.
Fake farmer unmasked
Is he who he says he is?
Controversy surrounded Farmer Jarrad when it was revealed he doesn’t actually own a farm! While the aspiring country singer is employed as a farmhand, it left many questioning his true intentions – did Jarrad just go on FWAW to find fame and further his music career?
Jarrad has admitted he hopes to buy back his great-grandfather’s farm in the future, so that certainly helps his case.
The ladies are besties
It’s all hugs and kisses over here
Producers might like to paint them to be fierce love rivals competing for the one man, but most of this year’s ladies have walked away from their respective farms as best of friends.
In the weeks since Farmer Wants A Wife started airing, women from all the farms have been sharing behind-the-scenes photo albums on their social media accounts.
“Smiling through this journey,” Jadee from Farmer Corey’s group wrote on one Instagram carousel.
Ellen, from Farmer Thomas’ farm, also told New Idea that there are several group chats going on with the girls.
We love to hear that!
Could Nat Barr host?
No-nonsense Nat would stamp out any unnecessary drama
With Season 16 now in pre-production, Channel Seven is reportedly working with a new casting team in the hopes of steering away from the drama-heavy tone of this season.
“The new brief is all about genuine, heartfelt connections,” an insider tells New Idea.
“They want viewers to fall in love with real people again. Not just the drama.”
Hosting duties will remain with Natalie Gruzlewski, despite whispers that Natalie Barr was possibly being considered to take over.
“You can’t do Sunrise and film in remote regional locations every week. It’s just not feasible,” says the insider. “Nat would’ve been great, but there’s no truth to that talk.”
Georgie’s backup boy
Hope that Farmer Tom wasn’t too cut when he heard this one…
Rumour has it that Georgie, who Farmer Tom swept off her feet and chose to be his leading lady, didn’t originally apply to be matched with him.
In fact, an anonymous contestant revealed to Chattr that only one of Tom’s ladies chose him as their top Farmer!
All the other ladies apparently had initially applied to date the other Farmers up for grabs.
Producers must have known what they were doing, though – otherwise Farmer Tom wouldn’t have met his (potentially) future wife!
The Naughty Farmers
Tut tut tut!
Production had to work overtime this season to allegedly edit out two Farmers from the final cut.
Jack Rowlandson – aka Farmer Jack R – was reportedly ‘deleted’ from the show for antics that took place during filming.
It has been claimed that Jack was intimate with several of his suitors, as well as women outside of the show.
According to the website So Dramatic!, Farmer Reidy, who was included in the initial 2025 casting notice, was also removed after being “caught hooking up with other women during filming”, an insider told the site.
It’s not known if Reidy had made it very far in the filming process before he was let go.
The top-secret son
Farmer Tom was quiet about this one
New Idea can reveal that Farmer Tom is a proud father to a son from a previous relationship.
The sheep farmer never spoke about his son on air to protect his and his ex’s privacy, but he did flag that he was a dad with producers when he applied for the show.
The ladies vying for Tom’s heart were all made aware of the potential ‘stepmum’ situation.
Producers’ Nightmare
The cast didn’t make it easy for production!
Farmer Thomas’ match Claire famously quit the show early in the series, but our TV insider reveals that “she wasn’t the only one”.
Producers were reportedly left scrambling to salvage key storylines, with entire plot lines having to be cut due to post-production complications.
Heartbroken and fleeing the country!
Tom who?
Farmer Tom’s Eliza, who was in his top two, then tossed aside for Georgie, was so heartbroken she had to flee the country to get over him.
Eliza took to her TikTok to confess she went to Europe to heal her broken heart.
Text overlaying her video read: “You handled it so well. No, actually I didn’t. I fled the country with my best friend to distract myself.”
And we understand. Getting dumped is one thing – having it done on national TV is another.
But it’s nothing a fresh baguette shared with good friends can’t fix, it seems…