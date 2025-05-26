She may not have found love on the 2025 season of Farmer Wants a Wife, but Eliza has won herself a legion of supporters after being rejected by Farmer Tom on the show.

The primary school teacher from Victoria was a frontrunner to win the sheep farmer’s heart from the very beginning, with several romantic dates and intimate moments consolidating their connection.

However, the 29-year-old was ultimately left heartbroken after Tom confessed to Eliza that he had “fallen for someone else” – specifically, Georgie, a 28-year-old registered nurse also from Victoria.

Wendy was quick to publicly support her daughter. (Credit: Facebook)

While comments have been running rampant on social media that Eliza was the “better pick” for Tom, fans of the show have also been quick to share words of encouragement for the reality star, complimenting her on how she carried herself on the show as she put her heart on the line.

In a comment seen by New Idea in a FWAW fan Facebook group, Eliza’s mum, Wendy, also made a public declaration of support for her daughter, writing that she “loved” how she “was herself, authentic, put herself out there [and was] “honest and kind.”

During filming, Wendy had met with Tom after he travelled there from his Borambola farm to meet with Eliza’s extended family.

At the time, the father-of-one said he was “surprised” but just how well he got on with them, with Eliza confessing to the 31-year-old that she was falling in love with him.

Eliza left FWAW as she entered it, single. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Sadly, her hope for the future was short-lived, with Tom making a heartbreaking confession to her about his own feelings just days later.

“You have so much love to give, and I truly believe you deserve to find someone who can give you love back,” a tearful Tom confessed to a devastated Eliza as she learned that she would not get the happy ending she had been dreaming of.

While she stayed composed, as she said her final farewell to Tom and walked away, the tears started to fall.

“I came in today feeling hopeful, and I’m disappointed. I gave it everything I had. I always hoped that deep down it was me, but it’s not,” she later told producers.

Farmer Tom was equally sad to break Eliza’s heart. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In a follow-up post to social media, Eliza reflected upon her experience on the show, writing: “Letting my guard down wasn’t easy, but he deserved to see the real me. Here comes my next chapter.💓”

While rumours started circulating that Tom and Eliza had reconciled their romance in the months after filming wrapped, an anonymous contestant on the show has since confirmed the news “wasn’t true at all” and that Tom was still “100% with Georgie.”

