Most people know that going on a reality TV show doesn’t guarantee a happy ending.

But, for a lucky few, it does just that!

Farmer Wants A Wife: Farmer David and Emily fell in love on the show in 2023.

And this week, we get to see the happy couple’s wedding play out as part of the latest season.

Sealed with a kiss! (Credit: Maleika Halpin, Calika)

The pair tied the knot on October 19 at David’s family’s farm, which has recently been transformed into a stunning wedding venue, Lagnicourt, and is currently taking bookings for spring 2026.

The farmer, 32, and school teacher, 29, tell New Idea they’re nervous to watch themselves on the small screen again – but say at least this time they “know what to expect”.

The popular couple were joined by 220 guests, including one of the producers from their time on the show.

“We had also invited Brad and Clare, but unfortunately, due to a family matter, they couldn’t make it,” gorgeous bride Emily says.

Where it all began! (Credit: Channel Seven).

A lot of time and effort was put into making this the perfect day – in fact, the couple took four months to decide on the perfect wedding songs.

“We do a lot of road trips here between the farm and Brisbane, and all over the countryside. So those road trips turned into choosing wedding songs, ” David says.

The couple had ‘Stand By Me’ – the Florence and the Machine version – as their walking down the aisle song, after they sealed their marriage with a kiss, it was ‘Signed, Sealed Delivered’, and their first dance song was ‘Songbird’ by Eva Cassidy.

Another success for the show. (Credit: Maleika Halpin, Calika)

“It was really special because David’s cousin played the violin and our family friends, Sarah and David, they sang and played us down the aisle and did that song for us, which was really special,” says Emily.

One thing the pair “talk about a lot”, is starting a family.

“We are very excited to have a family on the farm,” Emily says.

“We are very lucky to have a few nieces and nephews starting to come on the scene, so there’s a lot of family chat and we’re looking forward to having kids to join their cousins,” David says, adding “but just a little bit down the track”.

But first, they’re heading off to Europe for three weeks, for what they’re calling a “honeymoon 2.0”.

“I think the wording went along the lines like, let’s send it one more time. In Europe!” laughs David.

“After we got married, we decided we wanted to travel together!” Emily says.

David adds, “We’re very excited about escaping winter”.

As for their thoughts on the current season? Well, they’ve confessed they don’t watch the show!

The pair says their dates now feature fewer picnic rugs! (Credit: Maleika Halpin, Calika)

“At night-time, we’re sort of all running around the place. Em still does a lot of dance teaching into the night and nighttime on the farm’s often time to get back in and do a few things that haven’t been done during the day. So, while we see plenty of updates, we don’t usually get to sit down and watch full episodes,” David admits.

“Mum’s still an advocate, she still watches, but that’s where we get our updates every day,” David says.

“The funniest thing is about being on the show. Everyone thinks that you are fully aware of every aspect of the show. Um, so we get lots of questions about what’s happening in the current season. We’re like, ‘we are not sure, sorry!’”

