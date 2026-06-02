Mitch and Shaz win My Reno Rules and $1 million prize

Congratulations to Mitch and Shaz, who are the winners of My Reno Rules 2026!

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As part of the inaugural season, the pair also pocketed a life-changing $1 million.

“I think I’m going to vomit!” Shaz said when she was asked how it felt to win the life-changing prize.

As part of the special moment, the parents embraced their 13-year-old son, Lenny.

“Every single emotion is going through my body. I’m so proud of my parents,” Lenny sobbed.

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“They did a really good job throughout the two months they were gone. I was cheering them on from the sidelines.

Congratulations to Mitch and Shaz! (Credit: Channel Seven)

It all came down to the judges’ scores, after last week’s results left two points between first and last place.

Going into the finale, Julia and Nathan led with 72 points, followed by Emma and Michelle and Franky and Isaac on 71, and Mitch and Shaz with 70 points.

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It meant that the winners had to make an epic comeback, and that they did.

When the judges saw their front yard, they were instantly blown away.

For landscaper Mitch, he threw everything at it.

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When Julia Green walked in, she gushed that she “died and went to heaven” and told Mitch and Shaz she thought it was “flawless”.

Simon also loved the cohesion throughout the yard, with the plant choices and their colours. He even said it was the “proudest moment” of his life!

Neale loved all the elements, including the timber arbours, the stone feature wall, and the feature fence. However, he had an issue with the outdoor lighting not matching.

In response to this, Julia explained that it was an oversight on her part, and when she realised, they were already wired, and it was too late.

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Franky and Isaac claimed the $250,000 prize for coming second, Emma and Michelle came third and pocketed $100,000 and Julia and Nathan walked away $50,000 richer.

Adrian Portelli called lucky Aussies who entered the largest giveaway in reality TV history. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The epic giveaway: million-dollar homes, or cash

Adrian Portelli was then in charge of the giveaway, where Aussies had the chance to choose between one of the houses or $2 million of tax-free cash.

If they don’t answer the phone in three minutes, another name is drawn.

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During the first giveaway, the wheel was spun, and Nathan B was chosen as the first winner. It was an incredibly tense start because the call dropped out.

The show kept ringing, and his number kept going to voicemail until he picked up with less than one minute to answer.

Initially, he was confused and admitted he was not watching and didn’t know why Adrian was ringing him.

The 42-year-old sales rep from New South Wales’ Central Coast then chose to pocket the cash.

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Graham C, 75, was the second name drawn, and he answered his phone in 11 seconds.

While he admitted that he wasn’t watching the show, his family immediately knew what was happening and screamed in the background.

In the end, the Ballarat local chose the $2 million.

During the giveaway, both winners chose $2 million in cash instead of the homes. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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While they won life-changing prizes, Adrian did not make any comments on what would happen to the houses.

Before the finale, New Idea exclusively spoke with local Real Estate Agent and Senior Consultant Victor Zhang, who works for the Buxton Real Estate Group in Balwyn-Canterbury.

When asked about the housing market in Bulleen, he said it recently “hasn’t been travelling well”.

As a local resident, he thinks it’s because of all of the construction of the North East Link freeway network, with one of the tunnels connecting to the suburb.

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He said it has led to the acquisition of businesses, constant road closures, and construction.

The budget was also a factor, with him explaining that his open listing numbers halved straight away.

However, he also said it was one of Melbourne’s “best kept secrets”, and known for its Italian and Greek heritage, and mainly a hub for older generations.

He observed that the suburb has drastically evolved into a multicultural hub, and more families have moved to the area.

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With promising views of the city, Victor added that he has seen families sell their homes in neighbouring blue-chip suburbs such as Balwyn North and buy in Bulleen for much less.

According to realestate.com.au, the average price of a home in Bulleen is $1.35 million, with Balwyn North being more than $1 million more at $2.3225 million.

With all of this in mind, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if the winners chose to pocket the cash during these tough times.

He said if someone chose the house, and then wanted to sell it, given the current state of the market, he said they would be difficult to sell for more than $2 million.

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