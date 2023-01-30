Nine

Lyndall and Cameron were the first contestants to tie the knot on MAFS this year. Lyndall suffers from cystic fibrosis and was told she probably wouldn’t live past the age of 30. However, thanks to a new miracle drug, she has a new lease on life and will likely live much, much longer; hence why she decided to find true love and gave the Married At First Sight experiment a go.

Cameron, the down-to-earth, cheeky and laidback carpenter, lives in the remote outback so went on MAFS because he had extreme trouble finding someone to share his life with; aside from his adorable blue heeler puppy, of course.

Lyndall and Cameron connected instantly and had an incredibly sweet wedding ceremony. The two bonded further during their wedding reception over their love of country music and similar senses of humour.

In fact, Lyndall felt such an instant kinship with Cameron that she decided to tell her new husband about her medical condition, even though she was worried he would freak out about it. But as it turned out, Cameron lost a friend to the same illness; it was a heartbreakingly beautiful moment but it definitely cemented these two as a MAFS couple who will likely stay together.

Bronte and Harrison

Bronte and Harrison started their marriage off on the right foot but by the end of their wedding reception, things looked worse for wear. All Bronte wants in life is a loving relationship exactly like the one her parents, who have been married for more than twenty years, have.

Harrison also said he desperately wanted a long-lasting, committed relationship similar to the one his parents, who have been married for more than twenty years too, have. But that’s not the only thing Bronte and Harrison have in common though; they both said they put honesty, loyalty and trust above all else.

It seemed like a match made in heaven; until partway through their wedding reception when Bronte’s friend pulled her aside and told her Harrison apparently has a girlfriend waiting for him. The friend also claimed that Harrison told this girl he would be back with her as soon as the MAFS experiment ended.

There will definitely be some drama between these two during the rest of this year’s Married At First Sight season and it’ll be interesting to see whether Bronte and Harrison stay together or call it quits…