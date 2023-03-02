Harrison claims that Married At First Sight producers said they wouldn’t have a show if he left. Nine

The Married At First Sight contestant then added, “There [were] other times through the experiment I also wanted to leave but, you know, I was basically told that, ‘If you leave, we don’t have a show.’ Like, ‘It’s just going to be the other cast members and there’ll be no one in there to sort of create that friction which is essentially what we need.’”

Harrison went on to say that a lot has been edited out of MAFS; especially the behaviour of multiple female contestants.

“The thing is there’s so much of Sandy’s behaviour that doesn’t get shown, like if you actually watch the show this year. And I think I can say this broadly now. The women are 100% being protected by the edit.”

“There is so much of Bronte’s behaviour we don’t see, so much of Claire’s behaviour we don’t see. So much of Sandy’s behaviour that we don’t see. Lyndall’s behaviour we don’t see,” Harrison continued.