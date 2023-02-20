Josh and Melissa

Nine

In a Married At First Sight first, expert John Aiken intervened after Josh wrote ‘leave’ and Melissa wrote ‘stay’. John told Josh that his relationship with Melissa had clearly “broken” him and therefore he could leave if he wanted to; even though Melissa wanted to stay.

Josh ultimately decided that he wanted to go home and so, both Josh and Melissa left MAFS. New Idea spoke to John about getting involved and he has absolutely no regrets about sending the couple home.

“I was watching Josh and Melissa implode, and they were at a point where they were on life support, their relationship, and it was not something that could go into the future. And so, seeing that unfold in front of me, I decided to call it,” John told us.

Caitlin and Shannon

Nine

Caitlin had an extremely rough Married At First Sight experience thanks to her partner Shannon. He told her early on in the experiment that he was still in love with his ex.

To add insult to injury, Shannon then told Caitlin that he didn’t find her attractive. Unsurprisingly, Caitlin wanted to leave MAFS. But Shannon wanted to stay.

However, John Aiken got involved again and left the decision completely up to Caitlin. She asked to leave and so, Caitlin and Shannon were sent home.