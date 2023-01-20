Meet the Brides

Alyssa

Age: 35

Occupation: Executive assistant

This Utah native was raised as Morman and recently ended her seven-year marriage. Family is everything for the mum of one, who admits that she is trepidatious but hopeful of finding love once more!

Bronte

Age: 28

Occupation: Online Beauty Educator

Outspoken, fiery and confident - Bronte is sure to make waves this season! After too many "situationships" and experiences with hurt and betrayal, Bronte has some trust issues, however, she's forever the optimist and is hopeful she can learn to open her heart again.

Caitlin

Age: 27

Occupation: Makeup Artist

The hopeless romantic of the group, Caitlin admits to falling very hard and very fast. With high standards and unwilling to settle for less than she deserves, Caitlin knows what she wants and hopes the experts can deliver.

Claire

Age: 31

Occupation: Kindergarten Assistant

Unapologetically loud, direct, vivacious and energetic, Claire will be one to keep your eye on this season! Claire's not on the show to mess around, she is here to find her soulmate who she can have kids and grow old with.

Janelle

Age: 28

Occupation: Beauty Influencer

Direct, self-assured and driven, Janelle grew up in a very strict Singaporean Chinese family with high expectations. Never one to date casually, Janelle is looking for marriage but admits to being bossy, clingy, short-tempered and "ridiculously picky" when it comes to men.

Lyndall

Age: 27

Occupation: Accountant

Like many of our most memorable past MAFS contestants, Lyndall isn't afraid of confrontation and will always seek justice, no matter the cost. With a renewed outlook on life thanks to new Cystic Fibrosis medicine, Lyndall is ready to make up for lost time and find love.

Melinda

Age: 32

Occupation: CEO

Described as an 'Alpha Female,' Melinda is a confident and sassy businesswoman who doesn't suffer fools. With high expectations and a lot to lose, Melinda is hopeful to meet an ambitious man who is equally business-minded.

Melissa

Age: 41

Occupation: Hairdresser

After a 10-year marriage, mum of one Melissa believes this is her final shot at looking for real love.

Sandy

Age: 36

Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Having never been in a serious relationship and having very little experience with men, Sandy is looking to fast-track her relationship status and overcome her fears.

Tahnee

Age: 27

Occupation: PR Manager

Tahnee is sick of dating apps and swipe-right culture, she's hoping the experts can help her tick true love off her bucket list and help her get that happily-ever-after.

Meet the Grooms

Adam

Age: 35

Occupation: Business Owner

Adam is a modern-day entrepreneur who is always on the lookout for the next business opportunity – and the next beautiful girl to court. After living in London for the past six years, he's hopeful of finding love Down Under!

Cameron

Age: 27

Occupation: Carpenter

The Aussie larrikin of the group, Cameron is down-to-earth, cheeky and laidback. Cam has never had a girlfriend, so this experience will be beyond his comfort zone but he has full faith in the experts!

Dan

Age: 42

Occupation: Digital Marketing Business Owner

Dan has been married twice and is a father of a 16-year-old girl who is his world - the only thing missing from his perfect life is Mrs Right.

Duncan

Age: 36

Occupation: Cyber Security Sales

Prince Charming is that you? A chivalrous gentleman who has no trouble meeting women, Duncan finds himself falling quickly into a relationship, however, they never seem to be compatible.

Harrison

Age: 32

Occupation: Builder

Never one to take himself too seriously, single dad Harrison is serious for love. But he won't just settle for anyone, admitting he sets the bar "ridiculously high."

Jesse

Age: 30

Occupation: Marriage Celebrant

From heavy metal band member to marriage celebrant, Jesse estimates he has worked over 500 weddings. Now, it's his turn for love. Whilst he has had two serious relationships in the past, Jesse has a long list of turnoffs and admits he gets "the ick" quickly.

Josh

Age: 40

Occupation: Advertising Client Director

The self-proclaimed and self-deprecating “station wagon” of relationships, Josh is stable, dependable and solid as a partner. The father of two is a massive Disney fan who is struggling to navigate the dating game after his marriage ended.

Layton

Age: 35

Occupation: CEO

An entrepreneur since he was 19, Layton has started a number of successful businesses, including his latest project in medicinal cannabis for pets, however Love has never been a priority. Ready to change his ways, Layton has re-evaluated what is important in life and is ready for love!

Ollie

Age: 26

Occupation: Voice-Over Artist

Equal parts goofy and earnest, Ollie is hard not to love! Sick of modern dating and dating apps, Ollie is hopeful to find someone as unique and vulnerable as he is.

Shannon

Age: 30

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Don't let first impressions fool you, Shannon is a sensitive soul who wants to be loved. The father of one has spent the last year on self-development and reflection and now is ready to settle down.

