There’s already a few spoilers about the current season of Married At First Sight’s ending floating about; for instance, Tahnee and Ollie exclusively revealed to us that they’re currently picking out baby names and apparently, Lyndall splits from Cameron…
But here’s another potential spoiler: MAFS intruder bride Evelyn was spotted partying with Duncan, Harrison and Hugo!
WATCH: Married At First Sight's Evelyn parties with Duncan and Harrison
Evelyn’s friend, Rice posted a video documenting a Married At First Sight viewing party that Evelyn recently threw on TikTok. And in the footage, Evelyn can be seen pouring champagne into Duncan’s mouth.
Not only this, but at another point during the TikTok, Evelyn is sitting next to Hugo and Harrison before she laughs and force feeds Harrison liquor straight from the bottle.
Of course, the MAFS stars could just be friends having fun at a party. But many fans were quick to point out in the comments that it’s more likely that these four have split from their respective partners, Rupert, Alyssa, Tayla and Bronte, as none of them appeared in the video.
A TikTok has shown Evelyn partying with Duncan…
“Is this a sign that Duncan is single now or what[?],” one TikTok user questioned while another commented, “So clear they are all single then 🤷🏼♀️”.
Other fans took to the comments section to voice their disappointment that this footage was posted publicly.
“Wtf such a spoiler. Did the couples break up?,” one fan commented while another said, “This has wrecked the show now @Married At First Sight we clearly know the outcome and no point in watching.”
Evelyn was also with Hugo and Harrison!
And then a few condemned Evelyn for hanging out with Harrison…
“Anyone who hangs with Harrison is a red flag for me 🙅♀️”.
Of course, we’ll all just have to wait and see how Married At First Sight unfolds as that’ll be the only way to officially confirm whether Evelyn, Duncan, Harrison and Hugo do end up single…