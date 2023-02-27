A TikTok has shown Evelyn partying with Duncan… TikTok

“Is this a sign that Duncan is single now or what[?],” one TikTok user questioned while another commented, “So clear they are all single then 🤷🏼‍♀️”.

Other fans took to the comments section to voice their disappointment that this footage was posted publicly.

“Wtf such a spoiler. Did the couples break up?,” one fan commented while another said, “This has wrecked the show now @Married At First Sight we clearly know the outcome and no point in watching.”

Evelyn was also with Hugo and Harrison! TikTok

And then a few condemned Evelyn for hanging out with Harrison…

“Anyone who hangs with Harrison is a red flag for me 🙅‍♀️”.

Of course, we’ll all just have to wait and see how Married At First Sight unfolds as that’ll be the only way to officially confirm whether Evelyn, Duncan, Harrison and Hugo do end up single…