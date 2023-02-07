Bronte and Harrison had an extremely rocky start to their MAFS relationship… Nine

Bronte said she did still feel sexual chemistry with Harrison but then admitted she wanted to ensure that their relationship wasn’t going to be just about sex. Fair enough.

But then Harrison answered the honeymoon box question. “Look, not at the moment, We had a lot of chemistry at the start but it’s not there now,” he said.

“[It] lacked a bit of passion… It was a turning point of what went wrong with us. I just need time to find you sexually attractive again,” Harrison continued. Obviously, Bronte became extremely upset by Harrison’s blunt and cruel comments but he didn’t think he had done anything wrong.

Flash forward to the first dinner party of Married At First Sight 2023, and Bronte and Harrison end up having another tiff. Harrison said, “I just want you to show me that you’re in this as much as I am,” despite the fact that it’s clear to anyone watching this show that Bronte is definitely in it more than he is.

WATCH: Married At First Sight 2023 first look

Even expert Mel Schilling exclaimed, “He’s flipped it! He’s flipped the script,” when she saw CCTV footage of Harrison making these comments.

And Bronte left the dinner party in tears. The next day, the couple moved into their apartment but in less than five minutes, Harrison stormed out and demanded his own apartment.

Bronte and Harrison reunited to do the classic Married At First Sight photo ranking task but it led to, yes, another fight. Bronte expressed that she’s upset Harrison still hasn’t apologised for hurting her feelings and Harrison responds by accusing Bronte of “abandoning” him. Yikes.

We really don’t have high hopes for this couple to last…Especially as they don’t currently follow each other on Instagram (but Harrison still follows many of the other contestants from this year’s MAFS; for example, Claire, Alyssa and Lyndall).

Are Bronte and Harrison still together? Nine

Plus, Yahoo! reported on February 6 that Harrison had been recently seen holding hands with a mystery blonde woman who was obviously not Bronte… Yikes!

Are Bronte and Harrison still together?

At this stage, even though Bronte and Harrison have had some serious fights and are living in separate apartments, they are still together.

Who is Harrison’s girlfriend?

Harrison has been adamant that he did not have a girlfriend before going on MAFS. He did admit though that he was dating Abby Miller but broke it off just before he married Bronte. Abby appeared as a contestant on The Bachelors earlier this year, vying for the love of Jed McIntosh.

What is Bronte’s Instagram?

You can follow Bronte from this year’s MAFS on Instagram; her handle is _bronteschofield.

What is Harrison’s Instagram?

You can follow Harrison from this year’s MAFS on Instagram; his handle is harrison_boon_.