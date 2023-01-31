The first episode of Married At First Sight Australiacertainly kicked off with a bang! During Harrison and Bronte’s wedding reception, the bride was told some shocking information by her friend, Jessica Tomlinson.
According to Jessica, who was supposed to appear as a contestant on Channel Ten’s The Bachelors but was edited out at the last minute, Harrison had a “20-year-old” girlfriend outside of the MAFS experiment who was “waiting” for him.
Harrison denied having a girlfriend when Bronte confronted him, but he did admit he’d been dating someone right up until his MAFS wedding. And we now know for certain he’d been dating Abby Miller - who was also a contestant on The Bachelors; but wasn’t edited out like Jessica.
Speaking on Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Harrison confirmed he briefly dated Abby but he was adamant that they ended things before he started the Married At First Sight experiment.
“Abby was not waiting for me on the outside. She's got her own life. She knew exactly what I was doing. I was very upfront about it. We actually said our goodbyes and that was a bit of time before I went into the experiment and got married,” Harrison said.
Bronte was shocked when she found out her new husband apparently had a girlfriend outside of MAFS.
Abby, now 21 years old, was one of the girls vying for Jed McIntosh’s love; ultimately, Jed sent Abby home in the second episode of The Bachelors.
But according to leaked Whatsapp messages obtained by The Daily Mail, Abby prefers Harrison to Jed anyway.
“Better then [sic] Jed,” Abby wrote in a group chat that apparently has all of The Bachelors contestants in it. Abby also sent messages that said, “[Harrison] invited me out with his kid aswell [sic]. But I don’t get it cause [sic] he [is] leaving for MAFS. And he wants to talk when he gets back.”
It’s been confirmed that Harrison dated The Bachelors star Abby Miller before he went on MAFS.
We’ll all just have to wait and see if Harrison and Bronte manage to stay together once MAFS is over or if Harrison goes running back to Abby…
Married At First Sight airs on Sundays, Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm on 9 and 9Now.