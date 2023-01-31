The first episode of Married At First Sight Australia certainly kicked off with a bang! During Harrison and Bronte’s wedding reception, the bride was told some shocking information by her friend, Jessica Tomlinson.

According to Jessica, who was supposed to appear as a contestant on Channel Ten’s The Bachelors but was edited out at the last minute, Harrison had a “20-year-old” girlfriend outside of the MAFS experiment who was “waiting” for him.

WATCH: Married At First Sight first look