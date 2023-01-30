Bronte is shocked when she learns that her new husband, Harrison, apparently has a girlfriend… Nine

When Bronte and Harrison said, “I do,” it honestly seemed like a match made in heaven. Even at the reception, Bronte glowed with happiness as Harrison went and brought her dad a beer.

“You know, in the past, I’ve always had to tell boyfriends or guys that I’ve been dating that they need to make more of an effort with my family. And just the fact that [Harrison] just literally got up and was like, ‘I’m going to go speak to your dad,’... It was so cute,” Bronte gushed.

But then disaster struck. One of Bronte’s friends, Jessica Tomlinson - who was supposed to appear on Channel Ten’s The Bachelors but was edited out at the last minute for appearing on a competing show - asked if she could have a private word.

And Jessica tells Bronte that she recognises Harrison. “I have a friend that is from Sydney. She told me about this guy, that is going on to MAFS, that she has been dating for the last month and a half. I spoke to her, she told me that he is, like, saying to her how he’s gonna… wants to be with her, when he finishes this experiment. Babe, it’s him, it’s Harrison.”

WATCH: Married at First Sight 2022 walkout

“He’s pretty much been planning a future with this young girl and he’s planning on being with her after this experience,” Jessica continued.

Bronte looks shocked and accuses Jessica of “lying”. But good ol’ Jess has the receipts to prove her claim. “I have pictures of himself and the blonde girl that he’s been dating,” Jessica said before showing Bronte all the evidence she had against Harrison.

According to The Daily Mail, the girl Jessica is referring to, is one of her co-stars from The Bachelors. And with a little digging and the hints Jessica drops (20 years old and blonde), it seems Harrison dated (/is dating?!) Abby, who competed for Jed McIntosh’s love on Channel Ten’s reality show.

Bronte, angry and hurt, heads off to confront her husband. “So, you know how we were talking about honesty? Who’s the 20-year-old you have on the outside?,” Bronte sassily asks Harrsion.

Jessica, Bronte’s friend, told her that Harrison might not be on MAFS for the “right reasons”. Nine

At first, Harrison denies he has a girlfriend. He also denies having “anyone” on the outside.

But then after Bronte pushes him to “be honest”, he makes a shocking admission: “Look, um, I was seeing a number of girls before I came into this. I’m a single guy in Sydney. And yeah, like, I didn’t know if this was gonna last a week, a month, the entire experiment…”

“Look, there was someone that I’ve had a crush on for a long time and we connected like a week before doing this [MAFS],” Harrison continued.

He then weirdly admitted to his wife that he “kind of” wished that he was going on MAFS with this person he has a crush on, before becoming extremely defensive.

Will Bronte and Harrison’s marriage last? Or is it over before it’s even begun? Nine

“Why are you attacking me over it?” Harrison asks Bronte. Then he says she has nothing to worry about because he’s broken off all his ‘relationships’ and is committed to Bronte and the MAFS experiment. Bronte warns him that if he’s lying, it’ll be “hard to come back from”.

The two return to their wedding reception but Bronte quickly leaves again to seek guidance and support from her sister, Kirra. And the poor newlywed bride finally breaks down in tears. Kirra is furious that Harrison has put on a “nice guy facade” and that, in her opinion, he obviously isn’t on MAFS for “the right reasons”.

Eventually, Bronte and Kirra go back to the reception and pretend like nothing is wrong while Harrison makes a toast, laughing and completely at ease. It’ll be interesting to see if Bronte and Harrison can overcome this massive roadblock, or if their marriage ends the same day it began…

Married At First Sight continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on 9 and 9Now.