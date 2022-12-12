Our first look at MAFS 2023 is here. Nine

The scenes then turned into technicolour as a voiceover said: "The greatest search for true love is coming," a voiceover said.

"Love is a beautiful thing," a bride added. "Just grab it."

Reactions came fast from fans and sceptics.

"Woohoo!!!!" former MAFS star Domenica Calarco commented, while fellow alum Daniel Holmes penned: "Keeeeen!"

"Finally some different cultures in MAFS," another user wrote.

"Put some more gay couples on!! We actually stay together!!!" a third suggested.

So... now that we have a trailer, when can we expect to see MAFS on screens, who is the cast, where will the weddings be held? Here's all we know so far...

When is MAFS Australia 2023 premiering?

There's no date yet, but we'll keep you updated.

Who is the cast of MAFS 2023?

You can find the complete list right here. There been speculation that Selina Chhaur may return.

Where is MAFS 2023 filmed?

Considering each wedding is different, we won't know the locations until the season hits screens.

However, according to the Daily Mail, a hen's night was reportedly filmed in Sydney's $15 million Crossways estate at Centennial Park.

In the past, the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies have taken place in a warehouse in Sydney's Lilyfield, while the city's SKYE suites have served as accomodation for the married couples.