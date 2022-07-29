Domenica revealed a cropped platinum 'do. Instagram

“Obsessed with the blonde!” one wrote.

“Blonde is fab on you. You should come to Ireland for a visit 💚,” another suggested.

“Glad you’re in the 🇬🇧 love your hair! X,” added another excited admirer.

Domenica's edgy new 'do is worlds away from the look she sported during her time on MAFS earlier this year.

WATCH: Domenica Calarco asks Robert Irwin out. Story continues.

When viewers were introduced to Domenica on the latest season, she had slightly longer caramel locks.

Domenica's beauty transformation comes a month after she took her fans on a trip down memory lane to her teenage years.

The reality star shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing her school photos taken in year six and year eight.

Since the show, Domenica has started a podcast with her co-star Ella Ding. Instagram

"Lip gloss gal from year 6," Domenica captioned the first snap, which showed her looking fresh-faced as she posed for her school picture.

The MAFS fan-favourite also shared a photo from year eight, showing off her signature tooth gap.

"Never getting rid of the gap," she captioned the snap, adding: "Who had this headband?!" referring to a bowtie headband that was made hugely popular by Supre in the mid-2000s.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.