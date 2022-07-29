“Obsessed with the blonde!” one wrote.
“Blonde is fab on you. You should come to Ireland for a visit 💚,” another suggested.
“Glad you’re in the 🇬🇧 love your hair! X,” added another excited admirer.
Domenica's edgy new 'do is worlds away from the look she sported during her time on MAFS earlier this year.
WATCH: Domenica Calarco asks Robert Irwin out. Story continues.
When viewers were introduced to Domenica on the latest season, she had slightly longer caramel locks.
Domenica's beauty transformation comes a month after she took her fans on a trip down memory lane to her teenage years.
The reality star shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing her school photos taken in year six and year eight.
"Lip gloss gal from year 6," Domenica captioned the first snap, which showed her looking fresh-faced as she posed for her school picture.
The MAFS fan-favourite also shared a photo from year eight, showing off her signature tooth gap.
"Never getting rid of the gap," she captioned the snap, adding: "Who had this headband?!" referring to a bowtie headband that was made hugely popular by Supre in the mid-2000s.
This article first appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.