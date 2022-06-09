Domenica and Ella don't want their podcast to turn into a platform for gossip. Instagram

Though they plan to address the OnlyFans scandal that played out between Domenica and Olivia on the show, there will be no name-calling according to the duo.

Instead, Domenica and Ella plan to share their side of the story – and their MAFS stories aren’t the only ones they’ll be delving into.

“We're never going to go on there and s—t talk anyone, whether that be about MAFS or whatever is happening in our lives,” Dom explains.

“Eventually I'm going to open up about my failed marriage and my divorce but I'm never going to go on there and s--t talk my ex-husband. We're not going to go on there and just blast people.”

Meanwhile Ella is trying to keep things respectful when it comes to her former on-screen husband, Mitch Eynaud, who left her devastated when he ended the relationship at the show’s end.

Though she tried to go on a date recently, the experience just left her more aware of how much she still needs to heal.

“My trust is pretty broken now because of Mitchell. I’ve got a bit to work on before I would be emotionally available for a man to come in,” she admits.

While she’s not quite ready to get back into the dating game yet, Ella has plans to share those stories on the podcast too when the time comes.

In the meantime, she’s working on her own wellbeing and mental health, another topic she and Domenica want to delve into more deeply.

“I've struggled with anxiety and depression for over 10 years of my life. I've been on antidepressants. I was on antidepressants when I was on the show,” Domenica reveals.

In the show’s first episode she claimed to have been experiencing PTSD after her many confrontations with Olivia during filming, which was met with cruel online backlash.

But Domenica says, “For people to come out and say that my PTSD isn't real well, don't talk. Cause you don't know the facts.”

