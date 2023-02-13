After an explosive commitment ceremony - the first of Married At First SightSeason 10 - fans are absolutely disgusted with MAFS contestant, Harrison Boon.
During the ceremony, Harrison was called out by Married At First Sight experts John Aiken, Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling for his “selfish behaviour” but Harrison stood his ground and actually argued with them. At one point, he even said, “That’s bulls**t!,” to John.
And it didn’t take long for MAFS fans to voice their disdain for Harrison online.
One fan on Reddit wrote, “They [the experts] needed to go harder on Harrison's lack of empathy and understanding. His narcissistic behaviour and twisting of situations to make it Bronte's fault. The girl on the outside was only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the issues he creates.”
Meanwhile on Twitter, multiple fans were calling Harrison “toxic” and “revolting”. “Harrison is a huge red flag. Everything about him screams manipulative a**hole. There is no chance he genuinely feels bad,” one Twitter user wrote.
MAFS fans are taking to social media to slam Harrison for being “toxic” and “revolting”.
Nine
Another said, “Every aspect of Harrison, from his brazen dismissals & deflections of Bronte to his hubris before Alessandra, tells you all you need to know about him. A gaslighter in full form: manipulative, no accountability, controlling, devoid of empathy. It's emotional abuse.”
One Married At First Sight fan went so far to say that Harrison is “literally the WORST groom they've ever had” on the show.
“Harrison is a typical white cis Australian guy who has never been held accountable for his actions. He’s like, ‘Why can’t I just do whatever I want without any concern for another person’s feelings?’” another fan Tweeted.
We wonder if Harrison will take on any of the MAFS experts’ advice this week or whether he’ll continue to blame Bronte for their marital problems…If he does the latter, we’re sure fans will keep slamming him online.
Married At First Sight continues Monday at 7.30pm on 9 and 9Now.