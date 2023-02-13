MAFS fans are taking to social media to slam Harrison for being “toxic” and “revolting”. Nine

Another said, “Every aspect of Harrison, from his brazen dismissals & deflections of Bronte to his hubris before Alessandra, tells you all you need to know about him. A gaslighter in full form: manipulative, no accountability, controlling, devoid of empathy. It's emotional abuse.”

One Married At First Sight fan went so far to say that Harrison is “literally the WORST groom they've ever had” on the show.

“Harrison is a typical white cis Australian guy who has never been held accountable for his actions. He’s like, ‘Why can’t I just do whatever I want without any concern for another person’s feelings?’” another fan Tweeted.

We wonder if Harrison will take on any of the MAFS experts’ advice this week or whether he’ll continue to blame Bronte for their marital problems…If he does the latter, we’re sure fans will keep slamming him online.

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 7.30pm on 9 and 9Now.