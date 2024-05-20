The time is almost here for Married At First Sight Australia stars Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente who are expecting their first child together!

Kerry and Johhny met and fell in love on season eight of MAFS in 2021 and have remained one of the six couples to remain together after the show.

The couple revealed the happy news to Instagram on January 25, 2024, writing, “Baby B incoming, June 2024.”

“Thrilled to be adding a much-wanted and already so-loved member to our family.

“Our journey took a bit longer than we’d hoped for but not as long as others. Thinking of everyone still on their path.”

Kerry and Johnny revealed the baby is expected to arrive in June 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Friends, fans and family swarmed to the comments to congratulate the couple.

MAFS star Ella Ding wrote, “Awwww congratulations you two!! What a beautiful miracle ❤️❤️❤️.”

MAFS star Tahee Cook also wrote, “Congrats!! ❤️.”

“Ooohhhh congratulations you two! I’m so delighted for you, you will be fabulous parents xx,” MAFS expert Mel Schilling wrote.

Kerry and Johnny shared a sweet moment during their baby shower. (Credit: Instagram)

The two again celebrated the upcoming birth of their baby in May 2024 and shared some adorable photos from their baby shower.

“Grateful for the beautiful people who helped us shower our little Miss yesterday and for those who sent love from afar,” they wrote.

This new addition to their family is something Kerry and Johnny have been talking about for YEARS!

Back in April 2021, before the season eight bombshell reunion, they spoke to New Idea about their hopes for the future at the time.

“We’re in a really good place – we’re spending a lot of time together,” Johnny said.

“I came into this thinking that I probably wasn’t going to have kids,” Kerry admitted, saying that Johnny had changed her perspective, thanks to his paternal and protective nature.

Kerry and Johnny were happy with their match. (Credit: Instagram)

“I see how important family is for him and how good he is with his nieces and nephews,” she said

“I also just trust that he would be the best dad.”

Johnny added: “All I can do is sit back and smile from ear to ear after hearing that”.

The Queensland-based couple, both 33-year-old divorcees, has felt like a perfect match from the minute they laid eyes on each other.

“From the start, he was my teammate. We established from the first day that we would have each other’s backs,” Kerry said of Johnny.

“How good he is with his nieces and nephews.” (Credit: Instagram)

Kerry and Johnny moved in together in June 2021 and they later married at the start of 2023, going on Instagram to share their exciting news.

“💍 MR & MRS BALBUZIENTE 💍 05.01.23,” they wrote in a joint post.

Kerry and Johnny have continued to update fans on their relationship since leaving the show, sharing sweet moments and little milestones.