Married At First Sight Australia has been around since 2015 and has matched up so many couples, we can’t keep count.

Aussies have developed a deep love for this iconic reality TV show over the years and for a very good reason… we love the drama!



There are so many shocking twists in each season and from the fights and feuds to the deep connections some people have found on the show, MAFS has made its name as one of the most popular and entertaining dating shows in the realm of reality TV.

Despite the effort put in by the three experts, MAFS’ success rate when it comes to long-lasting relationships isn’t exactly great.

For eleven seasons we have watched numerous brides and grooms meet for the first time at the altar and have watched their relationships pan out over dinner parties and commitment ceremonies and while many couples prove to be doomed from the start, there are some who have stood the test of time and whose love has continued to grow, even after their time on the show.

Below we take a look at the MAFS couples who have found themselves lucky in love and who have proved that a reality TV show can change lives.

Keep scrolling to see which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together…

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr, Season 2

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr appeared on season two of Married At First Sight back in 2016 … if you’re a dedicated long-time viewer we’re sure you’ll recall these two love birds! The good news is, Erin and Bryce are still together and as happy as ever! The two did break up briefly in 2017, however, their separation didn’t last long and have been together ever since, making them the longest-lasting MAFS couple. Erin and Bryce keep a relatively low profile on social media and have previously talked about how they do this intentionally as they see it to be the key to a happy relationship.

“I don’t think it’s normal. I know personally people who portray their relationship on social media as this fairy tale, who are some of the most miserable people I’ve ever met, in terms of relationships,” Erin said to fellow MAFS star Bekka Frizza on her podcast, THE D&M. In February 2020, Erin revealed in an Instagram post that she and Bryce had bought a house together. Now, Erin regularly posts vegan recipes to her Instagram account to inspire her 45,000 followers, continuing to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant, Season 6

Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant appeared on season six of Married At First Sight back in 2019. Over the years, while many romances of their fellow brides and grooms have fizzled out, Jules and Cam have continued to grow in love. The lovebirds got married for real in 2020… later that year, Jules and Cam gave birth to their beautiful son, Oliver Chase Merchant, affectionately known as Ollie.



ast forward to July 2024 and the happy couple welcomed another addition to their family, their baby boy Carter James Merchant.

Jules and Cam have kept their social media presence since their season and love to post about their life with their two sons.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, Season 6

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli appeared on season 6 of Married At First Sight in 2019. The couple is currently happily and engaged and has also welcomed their first child together. Martha and Michael announced their engagement on December 5, 2021, sharing the news to Instagram with a heartfelt message from Michael. “My feelings for you are incredible, and being apart from you has made me realise how much I need you in my life,” Michael wrote.

“I’m willing to give up everything I have to relocate for you. And there’s only one reason why I feel the way I do about you. And that’s because I love you. And there’s no one else I’d spend my life with.”

Their adorable baby boy, Lucius Brunelli, was born on February 27, 2023… the two have continued to keep fans updated with their life and love to share adorable family snaps with their son.

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven, Season 8

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven appeared on season eight of Married At First Sight in 2021. The lovebirds got engaged in July 2021, very shortly after their time on the show. They then welcomed their gorgeous twin boys, Levi and Tate, in October 2021. Melissa and Bryce got married on February 24, 2023, in an intimate outdoor ceremony at All Smiles, Sorrento, in the Mornington Peninsula.

Following the show, Melissa and Bryce have continued to be public about their family and their relationship… including being open about the tragic details of the birth of their premature babies. The two have been through a lot together and have stayed a strong and happy couple through it all.

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente, Season 8

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente appeared on season eight of Married At First Sight in 2021. The happy couple later shared the news of their engagement in July 2022 and then got married for real, on January 5, 2024. Around the time of their engagement, Kerry and Johnny revealed that they had bought their first house together in Brisbane. “SOLD! OUR HOME SWEET HOME! It’s been a huge few weeks for us!,” they wrote on the post.

In January 2024, Kerry and Johnny announced they were expecting their first child together! “Thrilled to be adding a much-wanted and already so-loved member to our family,” they wrote.

The two have continued to share cute snaps to their Instagram and keep fans up to date with their relationship… and their adorable dog, Enzo!

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James, Season 10

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James appeared on season 10 of Married At First Sight in 2023. Following the show, the couple confirmed their relationship in May 2023… once they announced their new relationship status, they later revealed the details of how they got together in an Honesty Box Challenge.

“We started hanging out a little bit after the show. Everyone’s sort of friends in the cast, and obviously me and you [him and Evelyn] living in Sydney we probably hung out a little bit more,” Duncan explained.

“All of a sudden we went out on a couple of nights, and some of the warm fuzzy feelings happened in my stomach and I thought, ‘What’s this? How we going here?’ Then… one thing led to another,” he continued. Evelyn and Duncan moved in together in August 2023 into a luxury townhouse in Balmain, Sydney. They regularly travel together and appear to be VERY much in love. They even bought two adorable dogs together, Mustard and Pickles!

Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams, Season 11

Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams were a very controversial couple on the 2024 season of MAFS. However, despite the naysayers, Tori and Jack have made it through and come out the other side stronger than ever!



The two recently celebrated one year since they first met on the reality series and have continued to share updates as they have gotten back into normal routine.



Jack and Tori currently live together on the Gold Coast.

Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo, Season 11

Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo had a very smooth ride on season 11 of MAFS and have seemingly had the same on the outside.



The two not only appear to be spending every waking moment together, but they have also been spending time with each other’s families, including Jade’s daughter.

Ellie Dix and Jonathon McCullough, Season 11

Though Ellie Dix and Jonathon McCullough weren’t originally paired on Married At First Sight, they are still technically classified as a MAFS couple since they first met on the reality series and debuted their romance at the reunion.



The two have stuck together despite the backlash they received after they went public and have since been travelling our Australia and Europe. The two have even gone into business together, starting their own cosmetic company with Ellie as the director.