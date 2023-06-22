Bronte. Instagram

Bronte Schofield

While MAFS is known for churning out content creators for adult subscription site OnlyFans, Bronte was (surprisingly) the only bride to use their reality tv fame to boost their ability to earn income on the r-rated site.

Taking to her Instagram to announce the news, Bronte said she signed up due to "popular demand" by her fans, revealing that she made an impressive $100k in her first three days.

Caitlin McConville

Following in Bronte's footsteps, Caitlin took to her Instagram that she was reactivating her dormant Only Fans Account.

The admission that an account already existed took her fans by surprise, especially considering Caitlin admitted she had spoken candidly about her use of the platform to generate income whilst on MAFS.

Unfortunately for Caitlin, these conversations didn't make it to air.

Evelyn Ellis

Other than hard launching her new boyfriend and former co-star Duncan James, Evelyn has been busy attending Australian Fashion Week, posing for the cover of Maxim magazine, and has (unsurprisingly) secured numerous brand deals on Instagram.

Now, a source has reportedly told Yahoo Lifestyle that Evelyn is tipped to be "Channel Nine's new darling."

"This could be anything from hosting segments on Today Extra to landing her own digital series or even appearing on Celebrity Apprentice if they bring it back. There's a lot of possibilities and it's all very exciting for her," the source said.

Just days after this interview, Channel Nine announced that Evelyn would be joining the travel program Getaway as a special guest host.

There's no doubt Evelyn was made for TV, now it's just a matter of time to find out where the young model will go next.

Janelle Han

Before she even entered the experiment, Janelle already had an impressive social media following.

And now, since appearing on MAFS this following has only skyrocketed!

From teaching her fans make-up techniques, how to do hairstyles and even making over some of her fellow brides and grooms, Janelle has been a busy girl, sharing her gorgeous personality and expertise with the world.

Harrison Boon

Polarising persona Harrison had plenty of things during the experiment so it comes as no shock that he still has plenty of opinions to share outside of the experiment.

He's since launched a podcast - The Harrison Boon Podcast - where he has interviewed the likes of his mum, a tabloid journalist, and fellow MAFS bride Olivia Frazer to name a few.

In addition to this, Harrison will also be stepping into the ring with former MAFS star Daniel Holmes, with all funds raised being donated to not-for-profit organisation Youth Off The Streets.

Duncan James

During an explosive interview with 9Honey, Duncan and Evelyn confirmed their relationship with a MAFS 'honesty box' mock challenge.

Other than participating in multiple media appearances and interviews with his new love, it seems like Duncan has been busy being a romantic, showering Evelyn with helicopter dates, and boat trips.

Melissa Sheppard

There have been numerous questions regarding Melissa's future on OnlyFans, however, the mum confirmed she has no intention of joining the adult subscription platform.

"To all my followers, I am so apologetic but no, you will not be seeing me on OnlyFans," she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

"Anybody that does that, my hat goes off to them, and hand on heart, you do whatever floats your boat. But for myself personally, you won't be seeing me on that kind of platform."

However, Melissa admitted she will be putting some "racy" things out there with some brands, including "tasteful classy lingerie or sportswear."

As for the other contestants, while they are loving the popularity which comes from a show such as MAFS they all seem to be living their best (or worst) lives.

