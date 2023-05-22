Instagram

Janelle also revealed other Married At First Sight tidbits during her Q&A including what the worst thing about joining the show was - “Probably being cheated on, and then blamed for it,” clearly referencing the infamous Adam and Claire kiss - and her honest thoughts on Harrison (who’s been dubbed this year’s ‘villain’):

“I think he’s really funny tbh [to be honest]. He’s never done wrong by me personally. [I] wouldn’t date a Harrison tho [sic].”

Not only this, Janelle bravely shared that she suffers from the autoimmune illness Lupus; something she did disclose during MAFS but was ultimately cut from the show.

WATCH: Married At First Sight's Lyndall shares Cystic Fibrosis diagnosis

“Lupus is so hard to explain to people because you look absolutely fine on the outside. But it’s an ‘invisible disease’. Internally, I am EXHAUSTED, my kidneys are not good and I get arthritis when it’s bad. In some cases, I lose my voice,” Janelle said.

“I was really shocked to see they [MAFS producers] removed my confession week letter talking about Lupus!”