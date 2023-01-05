We are literally just days away from the premiere of Channel Ten’s new season of The Bachelor Australia but studio executives have been forced to make drastic last-minute edits.
As first reported by The Daily Mail, Jessica Tomlinson was one of the contestants who vied for the love of one of this year’s three Bachelors, Jed McIntosh, but now she will be completely edited out of the reality show.
WATCH: First look at The Bachelors Australia
A network source said editors are trying to “make it look like she wasn't there” and hopes that she’ll be “completely forgotten about” once the edits are made.
The reason Jessica’s journey on The Bachelors is practically being erased is because the 24-year-old appeared in an ad for rival show, Married At First Sight.
The Channel Ten insider claims that Jessica’s appearance on MAFSwas “unauthorised” and studio executives are fuming; hence why they’re scrambling to edit her out of The Bachelors.
“Channel Ten and Warner Bros. are completely livid with the last-minute change after they noticed Nine was heavily featuring Jess in the ads for one of the MAFS weddings,” the source said.
The MAFS ad in question shows Jessica pulling aside Bronte Schofield, a 2023 MAFS contestant and friend of Jessica’s, just moments before she walks down the aisle.
Jessica then tells Bronte that her husband-to-be, Harrison Boon can’t be trusted.
WATCH: Meet the three men on The Bachelors 2022
Of course, this appearance on MAFS conflicts with Jessica’s The Bachelors contract with Channel Ten and Warner Bros., which states that she must not appear on any other television program of any nature without written consent from the network.
The Bachelors premieres on Channel Ten and 10Play on January 9, whereas the new season of MAFS premieres on Channel Nine and 9Now on January 30.