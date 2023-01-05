We are literally just days away from the premiere of Channel Ten’s new season of The Bachelor Australia but studio executives have been forced to make drastic last-minute edits.

As first reported by The Daily Mail, Jessica Tomlinson was one of the contestants who vied for the love of one of this year’s three Bachelors, Jed McIntosh, but now she will be completely edited out of the reality show.

WATCH: First look at The Bachelors Australia