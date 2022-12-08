The first teaser trailer for The Bachelors is here! Ten

Literally no words were said in the clip, so we're none the wiser when it comes to the Bachies' personalities. But at least we know they can button up a tuxedo jacket!

The teaser received mixed reactions from fans, many of whom have been sceptical about the casting choice since it was announced.

"Did you just order Machine Gun Kelly, Michael Neser and Mark Bouris from wish.com and call it a day?" one user quipped on Instagram.

Some, however, are excited for the new season, with one writing: "Ok not the silver fox 😮🔥."

The ladies certainly have some variety this year! Ten

So, after what feels like a year of promo for this different format, just when is The Bachelors hitting our screens?

Well, it's not long now - The Bachelors Australia is premiering on January 9th 2023. It's the New Year's present we didn't really ask for, but you best believe we will watch it regardless.

If you need a reminder of who the, um, Machine Gun Kelly, Michael Neser and Mark Bouris lookalikes ACTUALLY are, here it is...

The three Bachelors are Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli.

We all remember this Bachie chocolate bath, right? Ten

The tall one with the beard is former basketball player Felix Von Hofe, who is now a marketing manager. A role which is sure to come in handy when those Veneer brand deals start rolling in.

The Machine Gun Kel... blonde one is a drummer for the alt-pop band Mood Monroe. He's even said he's ready to use his musical abilities if need be. Let's hope on his behalf there's some sort of MGK impression contest.

Lastly, the "silver fox", or Italian stallion, is Thomas Malucelli, a restaurant manager who was born just outside of Florence, Italy. Oh man, he's in for a rude awakening when the dates consist of a Milo mud baths and dirty street pies (remember that shocking date from a previous Bachie episode?!)

The Bachelors Australia premieres Monday 9th January on 10 and 10 Play.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.