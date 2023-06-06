Married at First Sight season 10 bride Lyndall Grace has debuted a bold new look on her Instagram, just weeks after regaining access to her social media accounts after appearing on the show.
The 28-year-old is known for her long, blonde locks, and colourful wardrobe, but now it seems the reality star is wanting to switch things up with a darker ensemble.
Sharing two sultry snaps side by side with her nearly 180,000 Instagram followers, Lyndall donned a dark maroon lip, her signature black eyeliner, and a thick chain love heart necklace.
Her makeup was matched with a black top and what looked to be a loose multicoloured long-sleeve outer-shirt shirt that featured hues of green, purple, and blue, with black feathers adorning the sleeves.
And in true Lyndall style, she was all smiles!
We are obsessed with this look from Lyndall!
Whilst it was clear that Lyndall was just having some fun with her 'look', her caption "just a quick pit stop back to my 2010 emo phase 🦋" resonated hugely with her fans.