All of the female contestants have remained friends; especially Bronte, Claire, Sandy and Lyndall who all got matching tattoos together. Nine/Nine/Instagram

Following the season's end, it looks like these girls are still friends! Many of the female contestants continue to catch up now that the show has finished airing.

Instagram

Alongside liking and commenting on each other's Instagram pages, several post-MAFS girl groups have formed.

Instagram

"Besties at first sight," Bronte and Lyndall continue to catch up on the regular.

"The adventures of Bronte & Lyndall, walked in hoping to find my one love, walked out with a new home slice🥺💕," Bronte wrote on their friendship.

Instagram

Evelyn and Janelle are another dynamic duo! While they frequently attend events and post together, the pair are also the social butterflies of the group.

Instagram

Evelyn, Melinda, and Layton maintain a close friendship, with Evelyn calling herself the 'third wheel'.

Instagram

Janelle also maintains her close relationships with Cam and Jesse (of whom she formerly was rumoured to be in a relationship with).

Many of the cast have also reunited in broader group settings.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

When speaking with New Idea, Harrison revealed that he’s not exactly friends with any of the women from MAFS this year, but remains “friendly”.

“I'm friendly with some of the girls; I was never particularly close to the girls that I was on the show with, just purely out of respect for the situation and the experiment itself. I will say that I'm friendly with a few of the girls from the show. But not close. I wouldn’t say I’m close with any of them.”

This tracks, as Evelyn invited Harrison as well as Hugo and Duncan to a MAFS viewing party and the four of them spent the night drinking champagne.

WATCH: Married At First Sight's Evelyn parties with Duncan and Harrison. Article continues after video.

Layton might not be friends with the male contestants anymore as, according to Harrison, he left the group chat… Nine

And as for Melinda, Layton and Harrison AKA the three MAFS contestants from this year who are constantly in a feud with each other, Harrison claims there’s no bad blood and is still in touch with them both. But we’re guessing they’re not ‘friends’.

As one of the two couples remaining couples, Ollie and Tahnee also regularly catch up with Janelle and Rupert.

The pair also joined Melissa's Instagram live stream recently to talk about moving house.

While maintaining a further distance from the broader group, Adam also regularly posts with the MAFS Season 10 boys.

Instagram