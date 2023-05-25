Instagram

And when Harrison was asked, “Bronte claims she never told you that Claire was staying to redeem her image?,” he replied with, “Bronte admitted it to the group at the CC [commitment ceremony] when Claire and Jesse left. She has a proclivity to lie.” Ouch.

But Harrison didn’t just take aim at Bronte during his Q&A. He also called out the Married At First Sight producers and experts (and fellow contestant Claire) for hating on him and editing out his ‘compassionate’ side.

When he was asked who he thought the fakest cast member was, Harrison said, “Production.”

WATCH: Harrison's Married At First Sight audition tape

Then when the 32-year old builder was asked, “What do you think about Claire?,” he said:

“She never did/said anything positive on MAFS. She was basically useless from day one. All she’s known for is cheating and putting sh*t on me. You can clearly see I’m asking for help and nobody, not even the experts, gave me any positive advice or feedback. It was the hate on Harrison show.”

“I was also a huge support for most people. I was there for Janelle just as much as Jesse but they don’t show me being compassionate as it doesn’t fit the narrative. They couldn’t hide it all though. You can see me swap places with Janelle so she didn’t have to sit with Adam. You can see me get up to support Josh, I was a big supporter of a lot of people on the show,” he continued.

Instagram

Harrison also admitted to something that fans suspected near the end of this year’s Married At First Sight: that he just stayed on the show for “exposure”.

“Did you and Bronte stay each week just to stay longer and gain more exposure?,” one fan asked.

“In the end, I stayed for more exposure. Was it worth it? No,” Harrison replied.