Bronte also posted a before and after video of her hair transformation and asked her followers, “What do we think of the chop?”

Fans immediately responded, with all saying they loved the bob.

“Loving your new haircut looking fab babes 😍,” one fan wrote.

“Love the hair change Bronte xx,” commented another.

These two posts were the first Bronte shared since she regained access to her Instagram accounts (MAFS producers take over contestants’ social media pages for the duration of the show).

To mark her return to Instagram, she obviously posted pics and a video of her new hairstyle, but she also took part in a Q&A in her Stories.

One fan asked, “Any moments you wish we got to see but never did?,” and Bronte responded:

“Uhhh my actual relationship… All the happy moments of H [Harrison] and I were completely cut out, it wasn’t a true representation at all (only the bad parts) which is why it looked SO bad when I stayed because it looked inauthentic and fake when it was far from it!”

Bronte also revealed what Married At First Sight taught her about herself.

“I am ridiculously resilient and have SO much love to give - I have learnt to put the love I so desperately wanted to give to someone back into myself. I believe that’s the way to truly get over a narcissist - be happy, there’s no blue print, just choose happiness, it’s a choice, not a destination! I will never not be a giver but I will never give my heart to the wrong person ever again!”