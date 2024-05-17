Following the confirmation that the upcoming season of Vera will be its last, fans are saddened and worried that they won’t be able to watch the beloved UK detective series.

Since the series first aired in 2011, dedicated viewers have loved to watch actress Brenda Blethyn in her role as Vera Stanhope as she investigates complex crimes alongside Detective Sergeant Joe Ashworth, played by David Leon.

Is Season 14 the last season of Vera?

After Season 13 of Vera premiered in January 2024, fans were worried this would be the end of the series, however, it was later confirmed that Brenda would return for a 14th and final season. ITV has commissioned 54 episodes to date – Season 14 will see an extra two episodes at 120 minutes each.

“Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying ‘Cheerio,'” Brenda said following the devastating announcement.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role. The Producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the north east and our fans worldwide.”

Does Vera take place in England or Scotland?

Vera is set and filmed in Newcastle upon Tyne and through the North East of England.

The Sun has uncovered various filming locations throughout England including scenes in Amble, Darlington, Newcastle City Centre, Rothbury, Haly Island, and many more.

Will there be a Season 13 of Vera on BritBox?

BritBox currently has seasons one to 12 available to stream, however, Aussie fans are wondering how they can stream the 13th season…

Season 13 is available to stream only on ABC iview, despite having announced it would be available to stream on BritBox in February 2024. It is anticipated that once the new season airs, the 13th season will again be available for streaming on BritBox. However, nothing has been confirmed.

How can I watch Vera in Australia?

Season One through to Season 12 of Vera is available to stream on BritBox. No other streaming service gives viewers this much access to the series.

