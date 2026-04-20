Meet the sixth farmer DUMPED from Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 

Farmer Wants A Wife has revealed the five single men who will be looking for love on the 2026 series.

Advertisement

Farmers Jarrad, Jason, Alex, Dylan and Zac will be featured on the Channel Seven show in the hopes of finding a wife.

However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that one farmer appeared to be missing after six single men were originally promoted.

The cast of Farmer Wants A Wife has been revealed, but one man was missing… (Credit: Channel Seven)

When single women were encouraged to apply for the show, six farmers were featured, rather than the final five.

Advertisement

Every year, six farmers are advertised in the run-up to the show, but only five actually make the cut. Though no official reason is given, the final farmer is presumably the one who has the fewest applications for their matchmaking journey.

Sadly, this year, the sixth farmer, John, didn’t make the cut for the final cast of the series and will not feature on the upcoming series.

Scroll on to find out everything we know about him.

(Credit: Channel Seven) Farmer John, 37 Mogumber, Western Australia – Cattle farmer

Height: 183cm | 6’0” John is a 37-year-old cattle farmer from Mogumber, WA, and was hoping to find love on the show. “I believe in doing everything right the first time and am a bit of a perfectionist,” he shared in casting promotions. “I get things done no matter what. I am someone who works hard for what I want and am not one to sit around and wait for good things to come my way.” John described himself as a straight-forward and honest bloke who is big on keeping fit and healthy and pushing himself to learn new things. And when it comes to finding a soulmate, he says love is “the greatest connection”, adding: “To keep it alive, it needs attention, mutual growth, care and vulnerability from one another.” As for what he looks for in a partner? He wants to meet an outgoing and confident person who likes travelling and is family-oriented. “I am drawn to easy-going, confident, outgoing and friendly personalities. I find a good sense of humour very attractive,” John explained. “I would love to find somebody who is adventurous and who would want to spend their free time travelling, adventuring and exploring with me. “I like a partner who is driven and has a sense of independence, but also allows me to become a part of their life, and wants to be a big part of mine. “Family is hugely important to me, so I would love my partner to be family-oriented as well.” Sadly for John, he won’t be appearing on FWAW 2026 to find his ideal match, but we’re still rooting for his happily ever after!

Advertisement

When does Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 air?

Channel Seven has confirmed that FWAW will be back soon, but no premiere date has yet been revealed.

Last year, the series kicked off at the end of April, but with news of the premiere date still to come, it might not run on the same schedule this year.

For now, meet the final five grooms who will be appearing on the show here.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.