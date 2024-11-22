The final ever episodes of the beloved British detective series Vera will air over the festive period ITV has confirmed.

After 13 years on the small screens, the drama will come to an end with a two-part special titled “Vera…Farewell Pet.”

Each episode will be 120 minutes long. Fans suspect that Book 12 in the Vera series The Dark Wives will serve as a source of inspiration for the finale.

After more than a decade of solving mysteries, Vera will hang up her detective hat. (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about what fans can expect from the final two episodes at a recent fan event, actress Brenda Blethyn was tight-lipped.

“I will tell you there’s trouble with Detective Inspector Joe Ashworth. Joe has something going on that he doesn’t want to talk about and Vera is anxious to get to the bottom of that,” she shared.

“We know he came back to the area because his father was ill. He passed away [which] we’ve already seen. Joe doesn’t seem to have come out of that dungeon and Vera’s very concerned about that.”

It’s the end of an era. (Credit: Getty)

In April 2024 it was Brenda herself who confirmed that season 14 of the hit show would be its last, bringing the total number of episodes to 56.

In a statement to confirm the bittersweet news, the 78-year-old described working on Vera as a “joy” from start to finish.

“I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.”

“The producers, dream cast, and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter, or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the northeast, and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Speaking with New Idea in late 2023, Brenda admitted that she never could have anticipated just how popular the show would become, revealing that her fame felt “intrusive” at certain points in time.

“I don’t court that kind of publicity,” she shared with us at the time.

