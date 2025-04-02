We are officially into the swing of things on season three of Alone Australia! Ten survivalists are putting their skills and knowledge of plants, hunting and animals to the test.

All from diverse backgrounds, they entered ready to challenge themselves.

The show is currently airing on SBS and SBS on Demand once again, and it is certainly survival of the fittest. Well and truly alone, all of the contestants document their challenges and victories day by day.

Ten people started out in the Tasmanian wilderness on Alone Australia. (Credit: Narelle Portanier)

This year, competitors are pushing themselves to their limits on the west coast of Tasmania, in the hopes of taking home $250,000. At the mercy of mother nature, some are luckier than others when it comes to finding food and building shelters.

Unfortunately, the environment, starvation, and loneliness get the better of some participants, who then decide to tap out and return home.

Scroll to find out who has left season three of Alone Australia before the winner is crowned.

Who has left Alone Australia 2025?

(Credit: Narelle Portanier) Matt 31, WA, Indigenous youth worker

Matt was the first contestant to tap out of the competition after 16 days. While he was able to build a solid shelter, it took him more than a week to catch his first protein (eel). While he got into a groove, he faced the “internal battle” of loneliness and missing his family. A proud Yanyuwa, Waanyi/Garawa man, he has a deep connection to his culture and the land and honed in on his skills to craft hunting gear during his time on the show. While he said he was doing well physically and could go further, he missed his wife and two children, Remy who is three, and one-year-old Lani. “I don’t want to be crying every day,” he said before he tapped out. “I just hope my family is proud of me and they’re not too disappointed in the short amount of time that I’ve spent here.” Advertisement