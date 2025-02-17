Get ready to watch survivalists battle the forces of nature, because season three of Alone Australia is just around the corner!

Hoping to win $250,000, 10 people will push themselves to the limit and be cut off from the outside world, with nothing more than bare essentials and their survival skills.

Set to air on SBS and SBS On Demand on March 26 at 7.30 pm, this year’s participants will have to withstand the harsh conditions of Tasmania’s West Coast Ranges.

See who will be braving the elements below.

(Credit: Narelle Portanier) Yonke 52, VIC, farmer and permaculturalist Yonke is ready to embrace everything that comes her way on Alone. The single mother of three manages a 20-acre permaculture farm in rural Victoria and is passionate about forestry. With years spent thriving and farming off the land, she has a number of skills under her belt. She has lived in the Brazilian forest, so how will she go in the Tasmanian wilderness? “I’ve spent my life looking at how humans connect with the wild world, through anthropology, ethnobotany, forestry and this is the next level of it all – I just want to know what it feels like to completely rely on nature to sustain myself,” she says. (Credit: Narelle Portanier) Tom 33, NSW, ecologist Tom is an adventurer at heart, which has led him to do adventures in Patagonia, trail running, cycling, and kayaking. Born without his right hand due to a condition called symbrachydactyly, he has adapted to life without prosthetics and mastered rock climbing, building, hunting, swimming, kayaking, horseback riding, and fishing. The ecologist and zoo educator also has expertise in an expert in trapping, plant and insect identification, and foraging With an expedition to Antarctica also under his belt, he is ready for his next adventure in the Tasmanian wilderness. “I don’t think you go into something like this without being a little unhinged. In the wild parts of Tasmania, it’s cold, it’s rugged, it’s unforgiving,” the father of two says. (Credit: Narelle Portanier) Shay 30, NZ, professional trapper A possum trapper since 16, Shay has always been connected to nature. He uses his bush-hunting skills to secure wild meat for his family. Used to the harsh winters of New Zealand, he has sewn possum skins into an oilskin jacket to keep warm in Tasmania and is ready to be alone for the long haul. "Tapping out is not an option… It might sound crazy, but I'm going to be there for 300 days," he says. When he is not hunting, he shares his skills and adventures on his YouTube channel. (Credit: Narelle Portanier) Muzza 63, VIC, bushman He might be the oldest-ever participant in Alone Australia, but Muzza is ready to get his hands dirty and embrace everything the experience has to offer. Growing up in the bush, he is the main provider of his family's protein, which he captures through hunting and fishing. A man who has worn many hats, he also brings skills as a FIFO worker, gold hunter, tuna fisherman, farmer and pump mechanic to the Tasmanian wilderness. Muzza hopes to inspire others in their sixties to challenge themselves. (Credit: Narelle Portanier) Matt 31, WA, Indigenous youth worker Matt's childhood memories include trying to hunt his grandfather's rabbits, and he has been learning traditional Indigenous practices ever since. "I've literally been hunting my whole life and I've been outdoors since before I can remember," he says. A proud Yanyuwa, Waanyi/Garawa man, he has a deep connection to his culture and the land and has honed in on his skills to craft hunting gear as part of the Australian Bow Hunters Association. Will the former Canberra Raiders and NZ Warriors player take home the $250,000 prize? We will have to wait and see! (Credit: Narelle Portanier) Karla 35, QLD, expedition leader Always on the go living out of her four-wheel drive as a nomad, Karla is ready to see if she has what it takes to win Alone. Her love of the outdoors began as a child growing up in Girl Guides, and she has leveled up her skillset ever since. Surely her skills and experiences as a wildlife zookeeper, commercial helicopter pilot, Kimberley fishing guide, and member of the Army Reserves will come in handy! When it comes to food, she says bushfood is her “jam”. “I’ve eaten scorpions, snails, spiders, and mealworms – foraging is what I rely on the most in the wild,” she explains. (Credit: Narelle Portanier) Eva 31, rewilding facilitator, NSW For Eva, living off the grid is “not a weekend hobby”, but a “lifestyle”. With a passion for living off the land and being self-sustainable, she is ready to fully immerse herself in this experience and deepen her connection with nature. As part of living off-grid in a cabin in the NSW hinterlands, she plans to use her foraging, food-sustainability and fishing skills, and bush knowledge. (Credit: Narelle Portanier) Corinne 38, food safety consultant. TAS Raised in rural Scotland and now living alone on 10 acres of bushland in southern Tasmania, Alone sounds like it’s right up Corinne’s alley! She says she is stoic and stubborn and has “a little bit of that masochism that goes a long way in a survival situation”. Self-taught and self-reliant, she is passionate about bushcraft, and utilising natural materials to craft traps, utensils, and baskets. With all of this, she considers foraging as her specialty, which led her to create her bushfood business. Advertisement (Credit: Narelle Portanier) Ceildh

34, QLD, disability services officer Ceildh got her passion for fishing and nature from her father, who taught her how to bait a hook, catch fish, whittle tools, and fashion spears. Deaf since birth, the disability services officer takes any opportunity to escape to the bush. “If there’s water, there’s life; put me near a body of water and I’ll find you something in it,” she says. Along with these skills, she is also a certified carpenter, building designer, and national BMX champion, which hopefully comes in handy when she competes for $250,000. (Credit: Narelle Portanier) Ben 38, SA, English teacher A jack of all trades, the father-of-three is well-versed in South Australian local bushlands, and he even extends his love of the bush to poetry. His 227-game career as a former A-Grade player for the SANFL taught him stamina, strength, and discipline, and he’s ready to put all of his skills to the ultimate test. “I am just as comfortable quoting Shakespeare as I am gutting a rabbit,” he says.

