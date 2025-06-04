After a gruelling 76 days in the Tasmanian wilderness, the winner of Alone Australia 2025 has been revealed.

Advertisement

Professional trapper Shay Williamson, who hails from New Zealand, outlasted his nine competitors with ease.

He follows in the footsteps of 2024 winner Krzysztof Wojtkowski, who lasted 64 days, and Gina Chick, who won in 2023 after 67 days in the wild.

Prior to beginning his experience on the show, Shay confessed to producers that he believed he would be able to survive the wilderness alone for more than 60 days – a target he was ultimately able to exceed.

Ten survivalists with different skills competed on Alone Australia 2025. (Credit: Narelle Portanier)

Advertisement

Upon discovering he was the last survivor left during a routine medical check, where his wife surprised him, Shay was left in disbelief.

“From day one, I’ve been saying I want to come home with that money. No matter how long that takes, no matter how difficult it might get,” he said about winning $250,000.

Even though he was truly alone, Shay went into the experience with his wife and daughters at the front of his mind.

“I’ve missed you so much,” his wife said as she embraced her husband for the first time in two-and-a-half months.

Advertisement

Shay is the winner of Alone Australia 2025. (Credit: Narelle Portanier)

While he lasted the longest, his time in the competition didn’t come without his challenges – even though he established a sturdy shelter, he had to dismantle it and relocate it when torrential rain flooded the lake.

Even though he caught 23 fish, 14 eels, and even one pademelon, fishing was also not an easy task. To stay as healthy as he could, he also ate 1100 worms.

As time went on, he also lost weight, and the loneliness did get to him.

Advertisement

But, he said, the sacrifices were worth it for the ones he loved.

“$250,000 is life-changing for our family,” he said. “It took 76 days, but I did it, now I get to go home.”

His SBS bio said he planned to use the money to live debt-free off the grid.

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Shay.

Advertisement