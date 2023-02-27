While their fellow brides and grooms seem more focused on stirring up drama, Married At First Sight’s young lovebirds, Tahnee and Ollie, have just one thing on the brain – babies!

“It’s definitely something we see in the future,” the duo tells New Idea exclusively. “We love kids … they are so cute!”

