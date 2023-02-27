While their fellow brides and grooms seem more focused on stirring up drama, Married At First Sight’s young lovebirds, Tahnee and Ollie, have just one thing on the brain – babies!
“It’s definitely something we see in the future,” the duo tells New Idea exclusively. “We love kids … they are so cute!”
Although the pair aren’t sending out any gender reveal party invites just yet, they do admit they’ve already discussed baby names – which we’re taking as a big clue that they’ll be starting their family sooner rather than later!
“I’d love to have something unique,” admits Tahnee, 27, while Ollie, 26, says ‘Bobby’ is a clear frontrunner for him if they have a son, as it goes well with his surname, Skelton.
“Bobby Skelton. There’s something to it,” he smiles.
Until Baby Skelton makes their appearance, the cute couple are just enjoying their new life together.
“We love our trajectory, and are riding that,” they gush. “The peaks and the troughs.”
Hinting to us that relocating to Ollie’s hometown of Perth might be in their not-so-distant future, the couple were spotted moving out of their love nest in Sydney’s Bondi Beach on February 19.
As MAFS buddy Josh gave them a hand, Ollie could be seen looking at Tahnee lovingly as she ran a watchful eye over the moving process.
“I’ve never been set on a certain place,” says NSW-based Tahnee. “[I’m] totally open to moving for love.”
It all comes as Tahnee and Ollie are set to bring their families and friends together on MAFS this week. As other couples’ relationships crumble, they are clearly getting stronger.
“I love how kind, honest and caring Ollie is,” Tahnee tells us, before he cheekily interjects: “I love how driven Tahnee is, her positivity … and her booty!”