Giving viewers a tour of Sydney's hidden gems, she shared a snippet of one of her favourite hometown stops - Balls Head Reserve. The 27-year-old also paid a visit to Cantina OK! for a cocktail and the Imperial Hotel for a round of drag bingo.
Her MAFS' buddies were quick to share their support of the budding presenting star, with boyfriend Duncan leading the pack with his sweet message.
"So pumped and so bloody proud of you! You deserve this xx 😘," he wrote.
Sandy, Janelle, Caitlin and Harrison also shared their support in her comment section.
This is not the first time that the network has expressed a keen interest in maintaining continued working relationships with MAFS contestants.
Notably, season six bride Matha Kalifatidis was hired on as a contestant on the 2021 iteration of Celebrity Apprentice, where she was described as "one of Australia's most in-demand digital personalities".
WATCH: Martha Kalifatidis on the set of Celebrity Apprentice. Article continues after video.
Similarly, season nine's Domenica Calarco also hosted her own digital MAFS spin-off series with the network in 2022.
Evidently, the possibilities for Evelyn are endless.