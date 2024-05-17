Elizabeth Taylor documentary gets Australian release date

The life and times of iconic Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Taylor are set to be explored in a candid new documentary that will provide fans an intimate insight into her career and personal relationships.

Featuring never-before-seen interviews from the actress and unprecedented access to her personal archive, fans will be afforded the privilege of experiencing and understanding the world-famous beauty in an entirely new way.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes will also feature Elizabeth’s own voice, as well as a selection of her personal photos, home movies, and clips from her most iconic roles – revisiting all the biggest trials and triumphs of her 79 years.

Revealing the complex inner life and vulnerability of the Hollywood legend as she endured life in the spotlight, the documentary is sure to both bolster and challenge previous perceptions of Elizabeth’s enduring legacy.

Elizabeth Taylor was world famous for her beauty. IMAGE: BINGE

What caused Elizabeth Taylor’s death?

Elizabeth Taylor passed away at the age of 79 on March 23rd, 2011 from congestive heart failure, specifically a cardiac arrest.

Prior to her passing, the actress was plagued with a series of health issues that were compounded by two freak accidents and extensive surgeries that saw her become addicted to painkillers and alcohol – both of which placed enormous pressure on her heart and respiratory system.

From her first breath to her last, Elizabeth had more than 100 operations to mitigate the symptoms of her more than 70 diagnosed illnesses caused by the rare genetic condition that she was born with – Lymphedema Distancias Syndrome.

Over the course of her lifetime, Elizabeth had seven husbands. But ultimately swore of men after her last divorce in 1996. IMAGE: Getty

How many husbands did Elizabeth Taylor have?

Over the course of her lifetime, Elizabeth Taylor was married eight times to seven men.

These included Conrad Hilton Jr (1950 – 1951), Michael Wilding (1952 – 1957), Mike Todd (1957 – 1958), Eddie Fisher (1959 – 1964), Richard Burton (1964 – 1974 and then again from 1975 – 1976), John Warner (1976 – 1982) and Larry Fortensky (1991 – 1996).

Cleopatra (1963) was one of Elizabeth’s most iconic roles. She co-starred alongside Richard Burton, her future husband. IMAGE: Getty

Did Elizabeth Taylor ever give birth to a child?

Elizabeth Taylor had four children.

While married to her second husband Michael Wilding, she welcomed Michael Jnr (1953) and Christopher (1955) into the world.

During her marriage to her third husband Michael Todd, Elizabeth had her third child in 1957, a baby girl she named Liza who was later formally adopted by her fourth husband Richard Burton.

Then in 1964, Elizabeth began the adoption process of three-year-old German orphan Maria with her fourth husband Eddie Fisher. While she and Eddie ultimately divorced, the star still proceeded with the adoption, with her fifth husband Richard Burton ultimately adopting Maria as well.

After a lifetime of health issues, Elizabeth passed away in 2011. IMAGE: Getty

Where can I watch the Elizabeth Taylor documentary?

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes will premiere on Sunday 4th August in Australia on BINGE and Saturday, August 10th on Foxtel.

The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May.

