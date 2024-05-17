Cyndi Lauper feature-length documentary to air on Paramount+

The life and times of pop superstar Cyndi Lauper are set to be explored in a brand new feature-length documentary – Let The Canary Sing.

Following Cyndi from her initial ascent to global stardom to her life now, Let The Canary Sing will explore the Girls Just Want To Have Fun singer’s enduring cultural impact and the remarkable legacy that she has created through her art.

Let The Canary Sing first premiered in 2023. IMAGE: Paramount+

From her ever-evolving punk style to her awe-inspiring musical talents and unwavering advocacy for LGBTQIA+ and feminist causes, Cyndi certainly has lived an intentional and colourful life.

And now, in conjunction with Fine Point Films, Sony Music Entertainment, and Concord Originals, this will be explored in an engaging new way, offering fans an intimate look back at her journey.

The Girls Just Want To Have Fun singer has previously said no to a documentary about her life and career. IMAGE: Getty

While Cyndi has been asked on many occasions previously to take part in a documentary about her life and work, she says it “never felt like the right time – until now.”

“When I first met Alison Ellwood [the Emmy Award-winning documentarian of Let The Canary Sing], I knew right away I could trust her to tell my story honestly, which was incredibly important to me, and she succeeded in that,” the singer has previously shared with the media.

“I’d like to thank Alison, the producers, and all of the amazing documentary participants who agreed to be interviewed!” she added.

A companion album of the same name that has been described as “a staple for any Cyndi Lauper fan” will also be released that features a career-spanning collection of her greatest hits.

Fans of Cyndi Lauper will be able to watch Let The Canary Sing on Paramount+ in Australia. IMAGE: Getty

Where can I watch the Let the Canary Sing documentary?

Let The Canary Sing first premiered to critical acclaim at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

It will now premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 5 June 2024 in Australia.

Stream Let The Canary Sing on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

