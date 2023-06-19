Married at First Sight Australia's Evelyn Ellis is not just an outstanding reality TV talent - she's also a whiz in the kitchen!
While keeping her followers updated on her latest activities via social media, she has also taken to creating recipe content.
With a self-admitted intuitive style of cooking, it's her surprising skill that has captured followers' attention.
Showcasing her method, which relies on 'eyeballing' ingredients, Evelyn also gives viewers insights into her relationship with MAFS' co-star Duncan via cute couple's taste tests.
WATCH: Evelyn's Shepherd's Pie recipe. Article continues after video.
Just in time for winter, she has now shared a ridiculously easy shepherd's pie recipe - and it's the perfect dish to recreate at home.
Her impromptu creation, which was inspired by the latest season of Black Mirror, has a homely and warming feel. Here, we share how you can recreate it.
Ingredients
Note: Evelyn's measurements were approximate, results may vary.
2 carrots
2 ribs celery
2 garlic cloves
1/2 onion
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup tomato paste
1 beef bouillon cube
1 sprig rosemary
2 cups beef stock
1 cup frozen peas
2 dried bay leaves
750g lamb mince
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1kg potatoes
2/3 cup full cream
2 tbsp butter
1 tbsp soy sauce
potato gems
parmesan, to garnish
salt and pepper, to season
mixed herb seasoning
Evelyn's Shepherd's Pie.
TikTok
Method
1. Mince the garlic cloves and dice the onion, carrots, peas and celery. Fry in a large pan.
2. After tossing for a minute, add the lamb mince with balsamic vinegar, a sprinkle of mixed herb seasoning, the beef bouillon cube, rosemary and bay leaves. Pour in the beef stock and season adequately with salt and pepper.
3. To thicken the mixture, Evelyn then adds in her tomato paste, flour and soy sauce. She then incorporates this thoroughly.
4. For the potato layer, boil the potatoes and add in butter, cream and salt to mash. Note: Evelyn opts for cream for a bulkier result, however, milk can also be used.
5. In a lined rectangular pan, first add the lamb mixture. Once level, add the potato mixture on top. As a point of difference, Evelyn ran out of potatoes and improvised using potato gems. She then sprinkled a generous layer of parmesan on top.
6. Bake for 30 minutes or until deep golden on top and bubbling on the edges. Let cool before serving.