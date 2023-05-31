Evelyn Ellis made quite the splash on this year's Married at First Sight Australia. Arriving later in the season as an intruder, she captured audiences' hearts with her 'tell it like it is' attitude.
Because of this, the 27-year-old has also secured Channel Nine's ongoing interest.
Most recently, she was a speaker at the Cairns in Cannes media summit alongside her boyfriend Duncan James and Nine's CMO and Head of Content.
And it seems as if Nine want her on board for the foreseeable future. As reported by Yahoo Lifestyle, a TV insider revealed the network is "keen to keep Evelyn in the family and really champion her," considering her their "new darling".
“This could be anything from hosting segments on Today Extra to landing her own digital series or even appearing on Celebrity Apprentice if they bring it back. There's a lot of possibilities and it's all very exciting for her," the source told the outlet.
You may be seeing a whole lot more of her...
Instagram
This is not the first time that the network has expressed a keen interest in maintaining continued working relationships with MAFS contestants.
Notably, season six bride Matha Kalifatidis was hired on as a contestant on the 2021 iteration of Celebrity Apprentice, where she was described as "one of Australia's most in-demand digital personalities".
Similarly, season nine's Domenica Calarco also hosted her own digital MAFS spin-off series with the network in 2022.
Evidently, the possibilities for Evelyn are endless.