Martha and Michael were paired together on the sixth season of Married at First Sight Australia. Nine

After laying eyes on his bride-to-be for the first time, then-27-year-old Michael Brunelli told the cameras, "She's beautiful. She looked absolutely amazing. She's got this huge smile and it just drew me in. I think I've struck gold."

While Martha's attraction to her now-fiancee was more of a slow burn, their connection throughout the series was undeniable.

On year together! Instagram

The pair celebrated one year together on September 29, 2019. Who would've known they would be announcing their pregnancy three years later?

The couple moved to Sydney together in 2020. Instagram

In 2020, the couple commenced a new chapter of their journey together. Moving to Sydney together, they certainly had their fill of time with each other in the midst of pandemic isolation.

Couples who bleach their hair together stay together. Instagram

"I'm willing to give up everything I have to relocate for you. And there's only one reason why I feel the way I do about you. And that's because I love you. And there's no-one else I'd spend my life with," Michael told Martha in his final MAFS vows.

Michael proposed to Martha on December 5, 2021. Instagram

Martha and Michael announced their engagement on December 5, 2021.

"It’s crazy to think we started our relationship on tv and many of you saw the first time we locked eyes on each other. Fast forward 3 years and so many people are still following our life journey, something we are truly grateful for," Martha wrote on Instagram.

WATCH: Martha Kalifatidis' engagement ring. Article continues after video.

She also thanked her followers for supporting their relationship, "You have stuck with us through the hate, the rumours, the trolls and of course the good times! You’ve laughed with us and lived through our down moments, you’ve pushed us to do more and you’ve kept us accountable when needed.⁣"

Baby joy! The expecting pair announced their exciting news in 2022. Instagram

In 2022, the happy couple shared some more exciting news.

"It's been a minute since we've been online, so we wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement, and that is that Martha is pregnant," Michael shared in their joint announcement video.

The pair were quick to share the realities of pregnancy though, with Martha revealing that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, also known as extreme morning sickness.

WATCH: Martha and Michael announce they're expecting. Article continues after video.

Sharing the happy news with followers in a joint Instagram video, Martha revealed she was also suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, also known as extreme morning sickness.

"It is like 24/7. I literally did not get out of bed for two months, I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything. There were days that I did not even get up to pee," she explained.

A happy snap just a few days before welcoming baby Lucius. Instagram

While her symptoms eventually settled with medical support, Lucius Brunelli was welcomed into the world on February 27, 2023.

Lucius Brunelli was born on February 27, 2023. Instagram

Derived from Latin origin, the couple shared their son's name translates to 'light'.

While the couple continue to share updates on their family life, Martha recently shared with The Daily Telegraph that she avoids giving out parenting advice

"The parenting and mum community online is such an intense place – it can be amazing, helpful and relatable, but God forbid you do something different to the next person – within hours you can have thousands of people commenting and reprimanding you, which would be so overwhelming for a new mum," she said.

While she says comments have remained fairly positive, she's adamant about maintaining this by being selective with the messages she shares.

Martha and Michael are leading a happy life as new parents. Instagram

She also shared with the publication that she's finding motherhood "easy".

“Sure I’m tired, but it’s nothing in comparison to nine months of nausea. With the risk of everyone reading this rolling their eyes, I’m actually finding it easy. It’s kind of all come naturally to me," she said.