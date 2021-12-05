Congrats! Married At First Sight's Michael and Martha are engaged. Instagram

Martha's comment section lit up with congratulatory messages in honour of the big news.

Chrissie Swan commented, "Congrats lovers! 😍," and Big Brother's Ellie Gonsalves, who recently announced her own engagement, penned, "Congratulations baby girl ❤️."Since meeting on MAFS in 2019, fans have been pining for an engagement announcement.

The couple made it evident they would go the distance when Michael revealed to Martha during their final vows that he was happy to uproot his life from Melbourne to Bondi.

"My feelings for you are incredible, and being apart from you has made me realise how much I need you in my life," Michael said.

"I'm willing to give up everything I have to relocate for you. And there's only one reason why I feel the way I do about you. And that's because I love you. And there's no-one else I'd spend my life with."

The couple love to gush over each other on Insta. Instagram

Their palpable chemistry plays out through romantic and often hilarious Instagram posts, like when Michael shared an Instagram reel where he pranked Martha into thinking he'd shaved off his facial hair.

A horrified Martha wrote a number of flurried, concerned messages back to his photoshopped image where a clean shaven (and very different-looking) Michael beams at the camera.

"This better be a joke," was the crux of her messages.

Martha later commented on his video: "Voldemort has seen better days than you clean shaven... just saying."

As expected, altar rumours were always swirling amongst their fans, and in March, Michael told WHO that if they were getting married, fans would be the last to find out the news but would be sure to find out soon enough.

These two have come a long way since meeting on MAFS! Nine

"We get asked that question every single day on social media and I tell people 'you guys will be the last to find out, but you will find out,'" he said."I get why people are so invested. They've seen the moment we first laid eyes one one another and they've followed our relationship, for everyone, a real marriage is naturally the next step. It's there, I get it, I'm very well aware of it."

And they have clearly kept their promise!

RELATED VIDEO: MAFS' Martha kicks boyfriend Michael out of the house

